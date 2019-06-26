First female Iowa DNR director appointed

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Wednesday named Kayla Lyon, a state agriculture and natural resources policy adviser, the first female leader of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

Lyon will become Iowa’s eighth DNR director, replacing Bruce Trautman, who had been acting director since May 18 when Chuck Gipp retired as director.

The DNR not having a permanent director for nearly 14 months has caused questions from environmental advocates about a lack of direction for water quality and conservation efforts. The state agency also needs to fill other key posts, including heads of the Environmental Services Division and Water Quality Bureau.

“As my legislative liaison and lead policy adviser on agriculture and natural resources, Kayla oversaw DNR operations including regulatory permitting, conservation efforts, and wildlife issues,” Reynolds said in a news release announcing Lyon’s appointment. “She also played an instrumental role in the 2018 comprehensive water quality funding bill. As DNR Director, Kayla will serve a key role in helping our state continue to grow.”

Before joining the Governor’s office, Lyon spent her career in government affairs working on agriculture, renewable fuels, water quality, and environmental policy while representing farmers and agribusiness, according to the news release.

Lyon, who lives in Ames, will start July 8. Her appointment must be confirmed by the Iowa Senate.

The Iowa DNR, with nearly 1,400 employees and an operations budget of $134 million last year, is charged with protecting wildlife, enforcing environmental laws and providing outdoor recreation venues for Iowans, among other duties.

The agency, which gets about half its operations revenue from the federal government and fees, has seen state appropriations decline in recent years, with general fund support going from $15 million in fiscal 2014 to $13.9 million this year. In 2017, the Iowa DNR dissolved its Forestry Bureau and laid off eight employees to address a $1.2 million budget cut. However, the general fund money allocated to Iowa DNR operations will increase $366,000 next year.

Iowa Department of Natural Resources

• $134.3 million operations budget in fiscal 2019

• 1,400 full- and part-time employees in fiscal 2018

• 425,000 acres of public land developed and managed by the agency including 245 lakes, 71 state parks and recreational areas and four state forests

• 14 million park visitors

• 625,000 hunters and anglers served

• 1 million wildlife enthusiasts served

Source: Iowa DNR, State Salary Book

