First death recorded in Linn County due to coronavirus, 38 new cases across Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS — The first Linn County death due to coronavirus has been recorded, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds’ office and local officials announced on Sunday.

The Iowa Department of Public Health reported an Iowan with COVID-19 died on Saturday night. Linn County Public Health officials described this was an older man — 61-80 years — from Linn County with underlying health conditions.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends who are grieving, and remind everyone to continue to take the necessary steps to minimize your exposure to COVID-19,” Pramod Dwivedi, LCPH health director, said in a news release on Sunday. “Our top priority continues to be protecting the health of our community. All of us must do our part to stop the spread of this novel coronavirus, by staying at home as much as possible, and by practicing good social distancing.”

Sunday has brought reporting of 38 additional positive cases of Iowans with COVID-19, for a total of 336 positive cases across the state, according to notification received by the public health department and released by the governor’s office. A total of 5,013 negative tests have been logged to date.

Of the new cases, six are from Linn County and four from Johnson County. A quarter of new cases are people aged 40 or younger.

Johnson County leads the state with 65 cases, followed by Polk County with 50 and Linn County with 42, according to the state public health department.

Testing is being reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.

According to IDPH, the locations and age ranges of the 38 individuals include:

Cedar County: 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Cerro Gordo County: 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

Dallas County: 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Dubuque County: 1 child (0-17 years), 2 middle-aged adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Henry County: 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Iowa County: 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

Jasper County: 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Johnson County: 2 adults (18-40), 2 middle-aged adults (41-60 years)

Linn County: 1 adult (18-40 years), 3 middle-aged adults (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)

Marshall County: 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

Polk County: 2 adults (18-40 years), 2 middle-aged adults (41-60 years), 5 older adults (61-80 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)

Tama County: 1 adult (18-40 years)

Washington County: 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)

Winneshiek County: 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

Woodbury County: 1 adult (18-40 years)

More details about statewide spread and the state’s response could come during a 2:30 p.m. news conference with Reynolds. The Gazette will livestream the news conference and it is also available on the governor’s Facebook page. A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID-19 in Iowa is provided by IDPH and can be found here.

In addition, a public hotline has been established for Iowans with questions about COVID-19. The line is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. The state of Iowa has started sharing the number of negative tests conducted at outside labs, and is providing additional information on the conditions of those infected with COVID-19.

Public health officials are urging the public to follow these recommendations:

Sick Iowans must stay home and isolate themselves from others in their house. If you think you may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, you should self-isolated for 14 days. If, during that time, you develop symptoms of COVID-19, you should call your health care provider before going to the office. Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

• Cough

• Fever

• Shortness of breath

All residents must take action now to help stop the spread of COVID-19 by:

• Practicing social distancing and avoid handshakes. Maintain a distance of at least 6 feet between yourself and other people, and avoid gatherings of more than 10 people, to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

• Visiting the grocery store or pharmacy during slow hours, where the number of people are reduced, and limiting non-essential shopping.

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; if soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

• Stay home when you are sick. If you need to see a health care provider, call first.

• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

