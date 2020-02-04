Even when Iowa Caucus results roll in... What will it all mean?

CEDAR RAPIDS — After the outcome is announced, the next question about the first-in-the-nation Iowa caucuses often is, “What do the results mean?”

If there are no results, is there any meaning?

Not so much. Not even if there are partial results.

There may be meaning in the actual results whenever they are available, said University of Iowa political scientist Tim Hagle, but what the delay means “is that the Iowa caucuses are hanging by a thread.”

“I think there would likely have been a message in the results. We just don’t know right now how strong it would have been,” Hagle added.

Out of an “abundance of caution” after caucus leaders repeatedly encountered difficulties reporting results from nearly 1,700 precincts across the state, the Iowa Democratic Party did not release results Monday night. It was only Tuesday afternoon that it reported results reflecting 62 percent of the caucuses.

The partial results showed former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg with 27 percent, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders at 25 percent, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren with 18 percent, former Vice President Joe Biden at 16 percent and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar had 13 percent.

The party has not said when additional results will be available.

The lack of complete results will keep the focus on Iowa a bit longer, “but not in a very good light,” Linn County Democratic Party Chairman Bret Nilles said.

“We have all become waaaaaay too accustomed to immediate results,” Kurt Meyer of St. Ansgar, chairman of the Mitchel, Howard and Worth County Democrats, wrote in an email.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

There were no immediate results. The state party didn’t release any results until Tuesday afternoon when “in a sense the political caravan has moved on to New Hampshire,” Drake University political scientist Dennis Goldford said.

Steffen Schmidt, Iowa State University political science professor, was more succinct.

“Now no one cares anymore,” he said.

If there was an upside it was that in the absence of results, all of the candidates gave victory speeches, Goldford said.

The partial results likely will give a lift to Buttigieg, who can claim victory and — based on partial results — did better than expected. Klobuchar, who wasn’t predicted to win, claimed she was “punching above our weight.” That could give her a lift going into New Hampshire, which hosts the first-in-the-nation primary Tuesday.

Nilles thought Klobuchar and Buttigieg “exceeded expectations” while former Vice President Joe Biden “didn’t do very well.”

In the end, Hagle said, “the delay means attention has turned elsewhere in large part, so it basically gives all five of them, and maybe six with Yang, the opportunity to live another day.”

It wasn’t all for nothing, said Des Moines attorney Roxanne Conlin, who backed Klobuchar, because “Iowa has already winnowed the field by about two dozen people.”

Tom Steyer and Andrew Yang should have been among the winnowed, “but they can continue on the basis on their own money. Nearly everyone else can go on. So five tickets based on the tiny bit of information we have,” Conlin said.

Gov. Kim Reynolds made a similar point to Statehouse reporters Tuesday.

“You know, this is a pretty tight pack, and it has been throughout this whole process,” she said about the Democratic field. “You’ve seen people, you know, start to move and then you’ve seen them kind of stabilize and resurge again.

“We did what we always do. We started to winnow the field,” Reynolds said.

Rep. Bruce Hunter, D-Des Moines, who backed former Vice President Joe Biden, expected a four-way race Monday night. Partial results meant, “instead of four tickets coming out there might be 12 tickets coming out of this thing because nobody knows what happened.”

There’s more to the results than simple numbers, according Barbara Trish, Grinnell College political science professor.

“Even something that looks like a resounding win or failure in numeric terms is interpreted in the context of expectations,” she said. “What’s more, once those numbers are out — and even before — the politics shifts to each campaign constructing and peddling the narrative that seemingly works to their advantage.”

In the absence of complete data, Trish still expects that to happen “though I expect it will tax the creativity of campaigns — and those commenting on the contest — a little more than the usual ‘We’ve got some hard numbers situation.”

It’s not only about the expectations of the candidates and their campaigns, Meyer said. The party values accuracy, but “the desire for immediacy seems to be a higher priority — at least a higher public priority, especially when the eyes of all are upon us,” Meyer said.

“We’re all disappointed,” he said. “Now we have to be sure that what our ultimate tally is 100 percent accurate, as I trust it will be.”

It’s not only the problem reporting results that should trouble Democrats, Republican National Committee spokeswoman Prey Samsundar said. Turnout numbers appear to be less than anticipated.

“The opposite is true for the Republican Party heading into the general,” she said. Turnout at GOP caucuses exceeded the record turnout for an incumbent set by Obama in 2012.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Hagle also noted that Democratic turnout appeared to be closer to 2016 levels than 2008 levels. Lower turnout might have helped Sanders whose supporters were more energized.

“Biden would be hurt as his supporters were less so,” Hagle said. “Buttigieg is doing much better than expected. In looking at the realignment numbers, he gained the most and could be benefiting in those precincts where Biden and maybe Klobuchar weren’t viable. Warren is doing OK, but her current third place is more due to Biden’s drop. Klobuchar is doing OK too — strong enough, at least, to make a case for continuing.”

Meanwhile, a Gallup Poll released Tuesday showed President Donald Trump’s approval rating at 49 percent and noted “half of registered voters say Trump deserves to be reelected.”

Des Moines reporter Rod Boshart contributed to this story

Comments: (319) 398-8375; james.lynch@thegazette.com