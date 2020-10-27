ELECTION 2020

Ernst and Greenfield trade last-minute barbs

Senate candidates both on campaign trail

ELECTION 2020 ARTICLES

08:41PM | Tue, October 27, 2020

Ernst and Greenfield trade last-minute barbs

05:30PM | Tue, October 27, 2020

Iowa Youth Straw Poll shows Republican sweep

09:30AM | Mon, October 26, 2020

Race for control of Iowa House extends beyond state's borders

07:15AM | Mon, October 26, 2020

Joni Ernst: 'I have been fighting for Iowa'
View More ELECTION 2020 Articles

Candidates in Iowa’s crucial and competitive U.S. Senate race were on the move Tuesday as they kicked off the final sprint to the Nov. 3 election.

Democratic challenger Theresa Greenfield embarked on a statewide bus tour that will continue to Election Day, and Republican incumbent Joni Ernst was on her way to Omaha, where she was set to appear at a campaign event with President Donald Trump.

Ernst and Greenfield are locked in a close race, according to polling data. The most recent polls show a tossup.

Greenfield spoke with reporters Tuesday in Des Moines before hopping on her campaign bus; she was scheduled to make stops Tuesday in Marshalltown, Clear Lake, Ames and Rippey.

“We’re going to continue to do what we’ve been doing from Day 1, which is go out there, reach out to Iowans, ask for and earn every single vote in our effort to take back this seat,” Greenfield said. “We’ve done over 350 events so far around the state, and we’re going to keep traveling and keep earning every vote.”

Greenfield said she has heard on the campaign trail that Iowans want an end to “divisiveness” in the Senate, and she stated her desire to work “with anyone” on ensuring access to health care, investment in infrastructure, leadership in the response to the COVID-19 pandemic and rebuilding the economy, especially for farmers.

“That’s what this tour is all about,” she said.

Ernst did not make any public appearances before the late Trump rally, but she was represented Tuesday afternoon by Republican Party state Chairman Jeff Kaufmann.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing reporters in Davenport, Kaufmann argued Iowans can’t trust Greenfield to represent them in the Senate. He said Greenfield, who was endorsed Sunday by progressive lawmaker U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, would be a proxy vote for far-left Democrats “to force their dangerous agenda.”

Greenfield has balked at progressive issues like single-payer health insurance, defunding the police and adding seats to the Supreme Court.

Kaufmann insisted Greenfield “will not take a stand on court packing” by creating new seats, arguing she’s repeatedly hedged on the issue. He called Greenfield “the linchpin” for a Democratic Congress to increase the number of seats on the court for liberal justices.

“She is being managed by out-of-state money that’s being funneled through (Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.), who does want to do that,” Kaufmann argued.

Greenfield reiterated Tuesday she is opposed to “packing the court.”

“I’ve been really clear all along that I don’t support packing the court. I think that kind of conversation is divisive. It’s what people hate about Washington. They want that to end,” she said.

According to the nonprofit and nonpartisan Center for Responsive Politics, roughly $147 million has been spent on this race, with outside spending favoring Greenfield. Groups supporting the Democratic candidate spent nearly $81 million, while groups supporting Ernst have spent nearly $64 million, according to the center.

ELECTION 2020 ARTICLES

08:41PM | Tue, October 27, 2020

Ernst and Greenfield trade last-minute barbs

05:30PM | Tue, October 27, 2020

Iowa Youth Straw Poll shows Republican sweep

09:30AM | Mon, October 26, 2020

Race for control of Iowa House extends beyond state's borders

View More ELECTION 2020 Articles
emurphy

Gazette-Lee Des Moines Bureau

All articles by Erin

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE ELECTION 2020 ARTICLES ...

Iowa Youth Straw Poll shows Republican sweep

Race for control of Iowa House extends beyond state's borders

Joni Ernst: 'I have been fighting for Iowa'

Theresa Greenfield: 'Everybody deserves a shot'

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Collins Aerospace reports 94 percent drop in adjusted operating profit

Camp Wapsie struggles to give refunds for summer camps

Rejection of anti-abortion student group labeled 'hate group' reversed at University of Northern Iowa

Cedar Rapids man charged with sexual abuse of child under 12

Hy-Vee to install cart sanitation machines at more than 200 stores

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.