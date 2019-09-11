Warren plans Sept. 19 town hall at University of Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS — Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren will have a town hall meeting in Iowa City Sept. 19.

Warren will be at the University of Iowa Memorial Union River Amphitheater, 125 N. Madison St., at 6:45 p.m. Doors open at 5:15.

Warren will join nine other 10 2020 Democratic presidential hopefuls Sept. 20 in the LGBTQ forum sponsored by The Gazette, One Iowa, The Advocate and GLAAD at 7 p.m. at Coe College’s Sinclair Auditorium, 1220 First Ave. SE.

Warren will attend the Polk County Democratic Party’s annual Steak Fry Sept. 21 at Water Works Park in Des Moines.

RSVP for her events at https://elizabethwarren.com/.

The LGBTQ Presidential Forum is sold out, but will be livestreamed, with a list of forum watch events here.

Comments: (319) 398-8375; james.lynch@thegazette.com