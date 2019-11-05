Government

What's going on out there on Election Day?

Gazette reporters talk with voters at precincts in Linn and Johnson counties

University Heights voting precinct on Nov. 5, 2019. (Gazette photo)
In this year of firsts — first time for city and school board elections on the same day and first time for requiring identification to vote — The Gazette will be out talking with voters at precincts across Linn and Johnson counties to see how it’s going.

Did you have trouble at the polls? Was turnout higher than you expected? Please email Erin Jordan at erin.jordan@thegazette.com or call (319) 339-3157.

8:15 a.m., University Heights

You don’t expect to hear an Episcopal priest swear, but Alice Haugen, 67, is furious about Iowa’s new law requiring voters to show ID at the polls because she thinks it disproportionately keeps people who are poor, elderly or who have disabilities from voting.

“In the name of this non-issue of voter fraud, issues like this have been passed in many places,” Haugen said. “But the impact is completely inequal.”

Haugen showed her passport to vote at the University Heights precinct, where residents of the small enclave tucked into Iowa City are voting for the Iowa City school board and University Heights City Council, but she told a poll worker she was doing so under protest.

“African countries can use purple ink and make sure people only vote once,” she said, referring to countries that use indelible ink fingerprints to protect against voter fraud.

Russ Boyer, 57, on the other hand, was glad to show his driver’s license to vote, despite being recognized by name when he walked into the voting precinct.

“It’s no big deal,” he said. “In fact, I think it’s kind of a good deal. Maybe it stops some fraud.”

Comments: (319) 368-8536; michaela.ramm@thegazette.com

 

