Linn County in negotiations with the Sustainable Iowa Land Trust to manage Dows Farm

CEDAR RAPIDS — Linn County is in negotiations with the Sustainable Iowa Land Trust to operate a farm at the agri-community Dows Farm, north of Mount Vernon Road.

The county began asking for proposals from experienced farmers or organizations that could develop and manage the farm’s agricultural operations in February. They received two proposals and have started negotiations this week with the Sustainable Iowa Land Trust for operation and management of approximately 45 acres of Dows Farm.

The selection team believes the Sustainable Iowa Land Trust will provide long-term stability to the agri-community with its ongoing selecting and placing of farmers on the land.

“I think this group is trying to take small areas and unique farm situations and make them sustainable long-term from generation to generation,” said Supervisor Brent Oleson, who was also a member of the selection team. “I think we’re on to something that could be unique for the community. When you’re doing it for the first time in a state where farming is usually corn or soybeans, I think some have a tendency to look at is as hobby farming. That’s certainly not what the future is of this.”

The vision for the 179-acre Dows Farm development includes a working farm with 251 housing unites, walking trails and land conservation elements.

Linn County and the Sustainable Iowa Land Trust are still in negotiations and cannot comment about the cost of partnering.

Oleson said he doesn’t see any General Fund taxpayer levy going toward the project.

Linn County Planning & Development Director Les Beck said he hopes the county will put out a request for proposals from developers for the housing portion of Dows Farm by the end of June. The county is working on a “governing plan” that details design guidelines for the developer, he said.

The Sustainable Iowa Land Trust was launched in 2015 in Des Moines by leaders in sustainable agriculture, planning and development to support natural farming.

If the county and the Sustainable Iowa Land Trust move forward to work together, the Sustainable Iowa Land Trust will begin taking applications from farmers to operate the land.

“We’re really hoping to have some food farming activity by 2021. We invite people who would be interested in the farming side to get ahold of us ... we’re seeking partners in the Linn County area,” said Suzan Erem, Executive Director of the Sustainable Iowa Land Trust.

Farmers will need a business plan with three years of cash flow projections, proven experience farming, answer essay questions that shows how farming fits into their plan and go through an interview process, Erem said.

Farmers at Dows Farm would be “independent entrepreneurs,” Erem said.

Farmers who farm Sustainable Iowa Land Trust property usually pay 40 percent of the going rental rates for farmland, Erem said, because they are required to farm in the most sustainable way possible and reduce the number of synthetic chemicles used in farming.

Erem hopes to put out a request for farmers this fall for planting to begin in the spring of 2021.

This is the first agri-community the Sustainable Iowa Land Trust would partner with.

“Can you imagine affordable, local food a few miles from where most people live and they know the farmer and they don’t have to worry” about going to the grocery store during the coronavirus? Erem said.

“We think the leadership of Linn County has shown incredible vision,” Erem said. “The pandemic shows more than ever the need to have some land closer to metro areas that just grows food for the food security of us all. Here they were years ahead of the curve figuring out this would be an excellent public resource.”

