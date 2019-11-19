Two-thirds of Iowans want to see GOP challenge to Trump, according to Hawkeye Poll

Nearly two-thirds of Iowans, including 43 percent of Republicans, would like to see a strong challenger to President Donald Trump emerge in the Republican caucuses.

Overall, 63 percent of Iowa registered voters told the University of Iowa’s Hawkeye Poll they want to see someone challenge Trump from within his own party.

A majority of Republicans, 53 percent, isn’t interested in a Trump challenger, but 43 percent were open to a challenger.

At least three Republicans have tested the waters, but none has mounted a significant campaign to win the GOP 2020 presidential nomination.

Former Massachusetts Gov. William Weld, former South Carolina Gov. and U.S. Rep. Mark Sanford and former Illinois U.S. Rep. Joe Walsh have talked about seeking the nomination. Sanford, who had a dozen events over six days in Iowa, has dropped out of the race. Weld made one visit during the Iowa State Fair. Walsh, a University of Iowa graduate, spent a few days in Iowa in October.

Trump has spent four days in Iowa as president, and Vice President Mike Pence has made two visits.

The poll found that 78 percent of Democrats and 70 percent of independents would like to see a Trump challenger. Support was strongest among urban and suburban voters — 71 percent and 72 percent, respectively. Support dropped to 55 percent among rural voters. Majorities of men (60 percent) and women (66 percent) would like to see a challenger.

The Hawkeye Poll, conducted by University of Iowa faculty and students between Oct. 28 and Nov. 10, surveyed 1,288 registered voters. It has a margin of error of 2.8 percent.