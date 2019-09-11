Government

Dismissal of complaint over Gov. Reynolds' family flight upheld by appeals court

Gov. Kim Reynolds answers a question as she meets with The Gazette's Editorial Board at The Gazette in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019. (Gazette photo)
CEDAR RAPIDS — The Iowa Court of Appeals has upheld the dismissal of a Des Moines attorney’s complaint that Gov. Kim Reynolds’ campaign undervalued a flight she and her family took on a private plane in 2017.

The court agreed with a Polk County District Court decision that Gary Dickey did not demonstrate “a specific and injurious effect” affording him judicial review of an Iowa Ethics and Campaign Disclosure Board’s dismissal of his complaint that the Reynolds campaign undervalued the fair market value of the flight.

The board considered his complaint before deciding Dickey’s complaint was not “legally sufficient” because it did not provide facts that would establish a violation of Iowa Code. When Dickey sought judicial review, the board said he lacked standing to ask the court to review the matter. The court dismissed his motion, concluding Dickey was not a person “aggrieved or adversely affected” by the board’s final action as required by Iowa law.

In affirming the lower court decision, the appeals court agreed that Iowa law does not expressly authorize a person to seek judicial review if the board dismisses their complaint.

