Tristan Wirfs: A story of joy
 

Iowa offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs made his mark on Mount Vernon. Many in town made their mark on him, too. Wirfs and his mother, Sarah, took The Gazette on a tour of his hometown, revisiting scenes around what essentially is the one square mile where he grew up. This story is a little about what can hold you back. This is mostly about what moves you forward.

Keep Reading

Government

Liz Mathis kicks off Iowa Senate reelection campaign

Hiawatha Democrat touts work on mental health, job training

Sen. Liz Mathis, D-Hiawatha, listens to a speech in May 2018 at The Eastern Iowa Airport in Cedar Rapids. Mathis, who first was elected to the Iowa Senate in a 2011 special election, has kicked off her campaign for a third full term representing a district that includes parts of Marion, Hiawatha, Robins, Cedar Rapids, Bertram, Ely and southern Linn County. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)
Sen. Liz Mathis, D-Hiawatha, listens to a speech in May 2018 at The Eastern Iowa Airport in Cedar Rapids. Mathis, who first was elected to the Iowa Senate in a 2011 special election, has kicked off her campaign for a third full term representing a district that includes parts of Marion, Hiawatha, Robins, Cedar Rapids, Bertram, Ely and southern Linn County. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)

CEDAR RAPIDS — Sen. Liz Mathis has kicked off her campaign for a third full term in the Iowa Senate to continue work on expanding health care and preparing young Iowans for 21st-century jobs.

“We still have more work to do to ensure expanded access to mental health care, support Iowa’s small businesses and make more opportunities for family farmers,” said Mathis, a former television news anchor who first was elected to the Senate in a 2011 special election. She now works for a child welfare agency that helps troubled kids and their families.

A Hiawatha Democrat, Mathis is running in Senate District 34, which includes parts of Marion, Hiawatha, Robins, Cedar Rapids, Bertram, Ely and southern Linn County.

More than ever, she said in announcing her reelection campaign, “we need to keep Iowa on an improvement track in health care, education and employment.”

Among the legislative accomplishments Mathis has participated in are the creation of a children’s mental health system, increasing investments in job training and apprenticeships at Kirkwood Community College, approving the largest property tax cut in the state’s history, allowing industrial hemp production and expanding the Beginning Farmer Tax Credit, supporting renewable energy production, creating new protections for seniors and at-risk children, and expanding access to treatment for substance abuse disorders.

Mathis is the ranking Democratic member of the Human Resources Committee and the Agriculture and Natural Resources Appropriations Subcommittee. She serves on the Agriculture, Appropriations, Commerce, Ethics and Education committees. She also serves on the newly created Children’s Behavioral Health System State Board.

Mathis and her husband, Mark, own a small business. They have two children.

l Comments: (319) 398-8375; james.lynch@thegazette.com

The Gazette

All articles by James

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE Government ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Don't write off Bernie Sanders, top campaign officials say

Dandekar endorses Klobuchar for 2020 Democratic presidential nomination

Trade bailout sends millions to Iowa farmers

Candidates tout endorsements, but do they matter?

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

An Iowa father ran over his 3-year-old with a lawn mower. Tate lived, but his story is not uncommon

Medical Examiner: Iowa City man found under bridge died of natural causes

Congress must keep air fares in check

Police: Homeowner chases Marion man caught stealing from her garage

In Iowa: Stop to smell the roses. Literally.

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.