Liz Mathis kicks off Iowa Senate reelection campaign

CEDAR RAPIDS — Sen. Liz Mathis has kicked off her campaign for a third full term in the Iowa Senate to continue work on expanding health care and preparing young Iowans for 21st-century jobs.

“We still have more work to do to ensure expanded access to mental health care, support Iowa’s small businesses and make more opportunities for family farmers,” said Mathis, a former television news anchor who first was elected to the Senate in a 2011 special election. She now works for a child welfare agency that helps troubled kids and their families.

A Hiawatha Democrat, Mathis is running in Senate District 34, which includes parts of Marion, Hiawatha, Robins, Cedar Rapids, Bertram, Ely and southern Linn County.

More than ever, she said in announcing her reelection campaign, “we need to keep Iowa on an improvement track in health care, education and employment.”

Among the legislative accomplishments Mathis has participated in are the creation of a children’s mental health system, increasing investments in job training and apprenticeships at Kirkwood Community College, approving the largest property tax cut in the state’s history, allowing industrial hemp production and expanding the Beginning Farmer Tax Credit, supporting renewable energy production, creating new protections for seniors and at-risk children, and expanding access to treatment for substance abuse disorders.

Mathis is the ranking Democratic member of the Human Resources Committee and the Agriculture and Natural Resources Appropriations Subcommittee. She serves on the Agriculture, Appropriations, Commerce, Ethics and Education committees. She also serves on the newly created Children’s Behavioral Health System State Board.

Mathis and her husband, Mark, own a small business. They have two children.

