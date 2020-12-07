Government

Trump to honor legendary Iowa wrestler Dan Gable with Presidential Medal of Freedom at White House

President Donald Trump greets former University of Iowa wrestling coach Dan Gable, right, during a campaign rally at Des
President Donald Trump greets former University of Iowa wrestling coach Dan Gable, right, during a campaign rally at Des Moines International Airport, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Associated Press

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump will present the nation’s highest civilian honor to Dan Gable, a renowned wrestler and coach from Iowa who won a gold medal at the 1972 Summer Olympics.

Trump used an October campaign rally to announce the selection of Gable for the Presidential Medal of Freedom, bringing him on stage to the delight of the crowd as he sought to win over Iowa voters. The ceremony on Monday at the White House fulfills that commitment.

Gable is one of several sports figures to be presented the award during Trump’s time in office. Gable was a champion wrestler at Iowa State University, compiling a 117-1 record and winning two NCAA titles. During his six matches at the Munich Olympics, he went unscored upon.

Gable would go on to an incredibly successful coaching career at the University of Iowa, where his teams won 15 NCAA titles.

The White House said in announcing the ceremony that Gable has “inspired thousands of athletes in Iowa, the United States, and the world.”

The Presidential Medal of Freedom is awarded to people who have made exceptional contributions to the security or national interests of America, to its culture or to other significant endeavors.

Last week, Trump presented the medal to college football Hall of Famer and political ally Lou Holtz, whose 34-year coaching career included the 1988 national title at the University of Notre Dame.

Associated Press

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

MORE Government ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Grassley, Ernst quick to call House race. But neither say Biden won presidency

Lone rangers: Officers at Iowa state parks dwindle as visits swell

New sheriff in town in Johnson County

Fact Checker: Did Mariannette Miller-Meeks seek to 'limit' the vote count?

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

UIHC nurse offers care and compassion as COVID-19 deaths worsen

Just days before her chemo starts, this 8-year-old got a special surprise from 19 Linn deputies

Setting the stage for more community collaboration in the arts

In pandemic, Pearl Harbor attack memorialized from afar

Nolte Academy puts a new spin on 'Nutcracker' with virtual event

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.