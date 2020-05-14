CORONAVIRUS

CR Transit to resume modified service Monday

Face coverings required, weekday service only, and only 10 passengers per bus

A passenger walks into the Ground Transportation Center in southeast Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Monday, March 23, 2020.
A passenger walks into the Ground Transportation Center in southeast Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Monday, March 23, 2020. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
CEDAR RAPIDS — CR Transit will resume modified operations Monday, May 18, after suspending services almost two months ago to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Transit Service will be available Monday through Friday from 5:15 a.m. to 7 p.m., with hourly service on all routes except for Route 5, which will run in 15 minute intervals.

There will be no weekday peak service or Saturday service at this time.

“We’re going to be very flexible for what our ridership demands,” said transit manager Brad DeBrower during the Linn County Public Health press briefing Thursday. “We hope to phase in (weekday peak service and Saturday service) at a later date.”

Cedar Rapids Mayor Brad Hart said he knows a lot of people are excited for the transit system to resume, but “it’s important to follow the guidelines.”

Fares will not be collected and passengers will be required to enter and exit the bus through the back door. Riders with an ADA accessibility issue will be permitted to use the front door.

Face coverings are required for passengers on the bus or in the Ground Transportation Center such as masks, bandanas, neck gaiters or scarves.

People will not be allowed to wait inside the Ground Transportation Center, but will have access to the restrooms and the information booth.

Bus capacity will be limited to 10 passengers at a time, and extra busses will be available for overflow if needed.

Yellow chains have been installed on each bus to serve as a barrier of six feet between passengers and the driver. Hand sanitizer is available on busses for passengers.

Buses have been cleaned and sanitized. High-touch surfaces and the Ground Transportation Center restrooms will be cleaned and sanitized daily.

Transit employees will have daily pre-shift screenings and temperature checks, and have access to face coverings, face shields, gloves, hand sanitizer and surface sanitizer.

CR Transit should only be taken for essential trips such as rides to work, the grocery store or medical appointments.

The city has purchased plexiglass barriers to act as a sneeze guard and assault shield between bus drivers and passengers, DeBrower said. Once the barrier is in place, passengers can return to normal front door use and fare collection will resume.

Neighborhood Transportation Service at Horizons and Linn County LIFTS will continue to provide services to fill any transportation service gaps.

To schedule a ride with Neighborhood Transportation Service, call 319-363-1321 at least 24 hours in advance. For more information, visit horizonsfamily.org.

Comments: (319) 368-8664; grace.king@thegazette.com

