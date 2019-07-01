Cory Booker picks up post-debate Iowa endorsements

CEDAR RAPIDS — Following the first Democratic National Committee debates, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker has picked up several endorsements from activists across Iowa.

Among those announcing their support for Booker were Rep. Kenan Judge, D-Waukee, prominent activist Nancy Bobo, an early backer of Barack Obama, and Mike and Christine Weinard of Iowa City, the Iowa Democratic Party’s 2018 activists of the year.

“Over the last few months, I’ve had the privilege of getting to know Cory. Our families hail from the same part of Iowa and we share the same Iowa values,” Judge said. “These are the values that I judge a person on and Cory exceeds these requirements.”

Judge is the fourth state lawmaker to endorse Booker, joining Reps. Amy Nielsen of North Liberty and Jennifer Konfrst of Windsor Heights — the first two Iowa legislators to endorse any 2020 candidate — and former House Minority Leader Mark Smith of Marshalltown.

They join Booker steering committee members Cedar Rapids City Council member Dale Todd, Iowa City Council members Mazahir Salih and Bruce Teague, Iowa political operative Jerry Crawford and Yena Balekyani, who has been active in the refugee movement.

Among the other Democratic activists endorsing Booker are Linda and Scott Foens of Marion and Johnson County activist Carol Clark.

Others endorsing Booker are: John and Carolyn Klaus, Cathy Jury, Lee Jolliffe, Tanya Keith, Melissa Hale, Ellie Miglin, Lael Neal, Shaimaa Aly, Lori Young, Judy Anderson, Kay Marcel and Kim El-Baroudi, all of Polk County; Fritz and Carol Kramer of Jasper County; Joan Amos and Marti Mefferd of Lucas County; Rev. Charles Lane of Black Hawk County; Julie Stewart of Dallas County; Rachael Ferraro, head of Dubuque Transgender; Nick Pryor, co-founder of Students Against School Shootings Iowa; Ian Russell of Scott County; Ian Rappolt of Woodbury County; Tatum Clayburn of Simpson College Democrats; Makenna Yates of Warren County; and Dava James of Story County.

For more on the Booker campaign, visit corybooker.com.

l Comments: (319) 398-8375; james.lynch@thegazette.com