Coronavirus trends might point to more Iowa businesses reopening

JOHNSTON — The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus have slowed in Iowa but state Iowa Department of Public Health officials are reporting that another 12 Iowans have died from the respiratory ailment, bringing the overall fatalities count to 367 during the past two months.

Revised state tracking data indicates Iowa surpassed the 15,000 mark for positive cases. The 15,296 were up 301 from the previous data collection point — which represented slightly more than 14 percent of the 107,196 Iowans who have been tested for COVID-19 since the state reported its first case March 8. More than half (7,847) of the Iowans who have tested positive have recovered from the disease while another 91,640 have tested negative.

Gov. Kim Reynolds said positive cases are trending downward while negative results are on the rise. Another trend line she highlighted during her daily media briefing Tuesday was a “dramatic” increase in testing with 462,634 Iowans having filled out assessments at the state’s Testiowa.com website.

The latest IDPH figures indicate that 383 Iowans currently are hospitalized with coronavirus-related symptoms or ailments with 126 in intensive care units and 83 requiring ventilators.

State officials also report outbreaks in 37 long-term care facilities in Iowa, where 204 of the statewide deaths have occurred.

Polk County leads the state with positive cases at 3,128 and the most deaths with 83. Linn County has reported 73 deaths, followed by 33 in Muscatine County, 31 in Black Hawk County and 18 in Tama County. State officials report Woodbury County has posted 2,343 positive cases, followed by Black Hawk County with 1,628 and Linn County with 899.

The governor indicated she expects to make an announcement on Wednesday related to the businesses and activities that are still under a temporary closure order designed to slow the spread of COVID-19 in Iowa.

“We’re continue to evaluate on a daily basis,” Reynolds said indicating that some associations representing the various entities have approached her about reopening under capacity restrictions, social distancing, extensive cleaning and crowd control measures.

“The list is getting narrower all the time,” the governor said.

Currently, under the governor’s emergency order all bars, indoor theaters, casinos and gaming facilities, senior citizen centers and adult day care facilities, bingo halls, bowling alleys, pool halls, arcades, and amusement parks, museums, aquariums, and zoos, indoor or outdoor roller or ice skating rinks and skate parks, outdoor or indoor playgrounds or children’s play centers, swimming pools and spas, wading pools, water slides, wave pools, spray pads, and bath houses are to remain closed statewide until 11:59 p.m. on May 27. Also, unsolicited door-to-door sales and solicitations at all homes and residences are prohibited.

