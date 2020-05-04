Coronavirus response not political, Reynolds says

JOHNSTON — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said Monday her decisions leading the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic are some of the hardest she has made as governor, and that they are not politically motivated but based on “data and metrics.”

Reynolds described her decision-making process as she has eased some mitigation efforts in 77 of the state’s 99 counties, while virus-related cases and hospitalizations continue to increase largely in the 22 counties that remain under stricter orders.

During her daily briefing on the state’s pandemic response efforts, Reynolds was asked how she weighs political pressure and considerations from business and religious groups when making decisions on how to address the virus and its spread.

“This isn’t political. … It’s about trying to do the right thing in an unprecedented time,” the Republican governor said, adding that she bases her decisions on data and the expertise of staff at the state public health department and federal government. “I feel very confident in the information that they’re providing me.”

Reynolds called the decisions she has made, including those to cancel the remainder of the school year and order many business partially or entirely closed, “some of the hardest decisions I’ve had to make as governor of this great state.”

The state Monday confirmed four additional deaths as a result of COVID-19. That is the lowest single-day total in nearly two weeks.

The state also confirmed 534 new cases; that number generally has increased over the past week as the state’s testing efforts have ramped up but Monday’s tally was not a record.

Hospitalizations continue to increase, although they also continue to be mostly contained in the areas of the state where the virus is more widespread.

There were 389 virus-related hospitalizations reported Monday by state public health officials, a new single-day high. Of those, 354 were in the hardest-hit areas of the state: eastern and central Iowa plus Woodbury County in western Iowa.