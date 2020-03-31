Coronavirus death toll up to seven in Iowa, 19 new cases in Linn County

DES MOINES — The number of Iowans who have died due to the coronavirus outbreak has risen to seven, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health

IDPH officials say the latest victim is a middle-aged resident of Muscatine County between the ages of 41 and 60 years.

State health officials reported today that they have been notified of 73 additional positive cases of Iowans with COVID-19, for a total of 497 positive cases.

There have been a total of 6,888 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.

Linn County continues to lead all 99 counties with 90 positive cases, followed by Polk County with 76 and Johnson County with 73. A total of 57 of Iowa’s 99 counties currently have at least one positive COVID-19 case.

A total of 61 Iowans are hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms.

According to IDPH, the locations and age ranges of the 73 individuals include:

Black Hawk County, one middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Cedar County, one middle age adult (41-60 years)

Clay County, one adult (18-40 years)

Clinton County, two middle-age adults (41-60 years), one older adult (61-80 years)

Dallas County, four adults (18-40 years)

Harrison County, one middle age adult (41-60 years)

Iowa County, one middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Jasper County, one elderly adult (81+)

Johnson County, two adults (18-40 years), one middle-age (41-60 years)

Jones County, two adults (18-40 years), one middle age (41-60 years)

Keokuk County, one adult (18-40 years)

Linn County, three adults (18-40 years), seven middle age adults (41-60 years), seven older adults (61-80 years), two elderly (81+)

Marshall County, one adult (18-40 years), one older adult (61-80 years)

Muscatine County, two middle-age (41-60 years), one older adult (61-80 years)

Polk County, one child (0-17), five adults (18-40 years), three middle age adults (41-60 years), four older adult (61-80 years), two elderly (81+)

Pottawattamie County, one middle-age (41-60 years)

Scott County, two middle-age (41-60 years)

Sioux County, one middle age adult (41-60 years), one older adult (61-80 years)

Tama County, one adult (18-40 years)

Warren County, two middle-age (41-60 years)

Washington County, three adults (18-40 years), two older adults (61-80 years), one elderly (81+)

In addition, a public hotline has been established for Iowans with questions about COVID-19. The line is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. The state of Iowa has started sharing the number of negative tests conducted at outside labs, and is providing additional information on the conditions of those infected with COVID-19.

Gov. Kim Reynolds will hold a press conference today at 2:30 p.m. The press conference will be livestreamed and posted in full on Governor Reynolds’ Facebook Page.

