Linn County Supervisors approve countywide face-covering regulation

The Linn County Supervisors voted to approve a face-covering regulation recommended by the Linn County Board of Health.

The Supervisors unanimously voted to approve the regulation during its formal meeting on Wednesday.

The regulation takes effect on Thursday and calls for people living in or visiting Linn County to wear a face covering when in public and not able to stay 6 feet away from others.

“All of this work comes out of well-founded research and the mitigation being recommended is not different from what’s coming out of the White House Coronavirus Taks Force and what is documented in Gov. Reynolds mask mandate that came out a couple days ago,” Supervisor Stacey Walker said.

“This is not a sacrifice, not a crucifixion … it’s not a slippery slope,” Walker added. “ All of that is a distraction and the longer those cliches are used to justify misbehavior, the longer we will be in this situation.”

Supervisor Ben Rogers said his mind was made up before Wednesday’s vote.

“We’ve lived with this in our community and worldwide for nine months,” Rogers said. “This has been a lived experience and not something we generally do lightly, passing a mandate.”

Supervisor Brent Oleson, who has in the past voiced his reluctance to support any sort of mandate, said he feels it must now be done due to people actively not wearing masks.

“It now comes in the proper channel and now I will support the board of health’s resolution,” Oleson said. “It’s been sad to listen to the ongoing statement of trusting Iowans to do the right thing. A vocal minority refused and made this something political and it’s sad ... If it’s not done voluntarily then it must be done with a directive. I don’t like government mandates but it seems it must be done.”

It also calls for face coverings whenever inside any public settings, including grocery stores, pharmacies, hardware stores, retails stores and schools.

The regulation states that the only exemptions are while traveling in a personal vehicle alone or with household members, exercising when following social distancing, eating or drinking while seated at a bar or food establishment, or obtaining a service that would require the removal of a mask, such as dental appointments.

It also states that the first offense for not wearing a face covering is recommended to be a minimum fine for a simple misdemeanor. Subsequent offenses are recommended to be the maximum fine for a simple misdemeanor.

Rogers told The Gazette on Monday that the county modeled the regulation on actions Johnson County Supervisors took earlier this year.

Over the summer, the Johnson County health board adopted a similar measure to Linn County’s and called on its supervisors to do the same. In August, the Johnson County Attorney told the supervisors that a measure would be enforceable only if the health board adopted a resolution first.

The Johnson County Supervisors ultimately approved the resolution, requiring masks in public places with fines for people who do not comply.

