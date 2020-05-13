CORONAVIRUS

Chuck Grassley wants time to see how CARES Act working before approving more relief

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill Thursday, April 30, 2020, in Washi
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill Thursday, April 30, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Wed, May 13, 2020

CEDAR RAPIDS — Congress will approve a Phase 4 coronavirus relief package, Sen. Chuck Grassley said Wednesday, but not until it has an opportunity to evaluate how well the first three phases are working.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has proposed a $3 trillion coronavirus relief package that includes another round of cash payments to individuals, $1 trillion for states and cities and “hazard pay” for essential workers.

More federal relief money may be necessary, but Grassley, chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, said it’s too soon to know how much and where it is needed.

State and local governments have asked for help, and Grassley again said Congress likely will look at how to help with the loss of sales, fuel and hotel-motel tax revenues, for example.

“We’ve been two months in this, so there’s lost revenue,” he told reporters. Rather than make that decision now, Grassley thinks it would be better to wait until state and local governments have more data on how those revenue losses will affect their budget.

Pelosi, he suggested is “just taking figures out of a clear blue sky.”

“I think we need a rational basis,” Grassley said, so he would like to wait until more information is available in a few weeks before making a decision.

In Iowa, state revenues are running behind collections from a year ago. The Legislative Services Agency daily receipts showed personal and corporate income tax each running more than 6 percent less than last year. Sales taxes are 7 percent above a year ago. Overall, net receipts are 1.45 percent less than this time last year.

Local governments also are feeling the impact of the economy being shut down. Cedar Rapids City Council member Tyler Olson said earlier this month the city expected a $45 million near-term drop in revenue.

“That kind of hit makes it difficult to keep things going,” he said. The long-term impact is unknown.

Congress went into the coronavirus pandemic with its eyes open, Grassley said.

“We hoped that this CARES Act would be enough and that we didn’t need to do more,” Grassley said. “But if we had to do more, then we’d be right back here in June or July doing more.”

Although Pelosi has indicated the Democratic-controlled House could approve her Phase 4 package this week, Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has indicated he doesn’t want to act before Memorial Day.

Comments: (319) 398-8375; james.lynch@thegazette.com

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate

