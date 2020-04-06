Census response rate in Iowa nearing 50 percent, U.S. response at 42 percent

With all that’s going on in the world, it’s no surprise that filling out the 2020 census might not the at the top of people’s to do lists, and it shows.

According to the data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the response rate to the constitutionally mandated count of the country’s population is at about 41 percent.

During the same time period 10 years ago, nearly half the population had reported.

Iowans however have taken their civic duty a little more seriously, as the state shows a nearly 48 percent response rate as of Friday afternoon, with just over 42 percent of responses coming via the internet.

In Linn County, the response rate is roughly 50 percent, while the Johnson County response rate is just above 48 percent. Nearly all of the responses in both counties came via the internet.

“That’s really the big difference from the 2010 census,” said Adam Lindenlaub, a planner with the City of Cedar Rapids Community Development and Planning Department. “The option to respond online makes filling out that census form even easier and I think that’s one of the reasons we are seeing such a positive response rate.”

But there are some concerns that the current coronavirus situation could affect the state’s count.

“I work for Linn County in community services and I deal a lot with homelessness and housing instability issues,” said Ashley Balius, Director of Community Outreach and Assistance for Linn County. “I also oversee the general systems department where we administer rent and utility assistance. And that of course has been a need that’s been increasing regardless, within the community. But one of the big concerns now is that we’re going to see — and I don’t know exactly what that’s going to look like yet — an even larger increase in demand for rent and utility assistance moving forward, depending on how long people have to be off work. And a lot of those dollars are driven by census counts, so it’s really important we get an accurate count.”

Another concern is getting an accurate count of the state’s student populations.

“This is something I’m tremendously worried about right now with the COVID,” said Ron Sullivan, a member of the Johnson County Board of Supervisors.

The main concern, he said, are out of state students who have returned home given the COVID situation. It’s up to the students to decide which location they want to name as their residence, but typically, Sullivan said, out of state students would be included in Iowa’s count given they live in Iowa roughly two-thirds of the year.

“Historically, we have found that about half of the students consider Iowa City their full-time home, and half of the students don’t,” he said. “But, because of the COVID situation, many of those students who would normally count themselves in Iowa have gone home, so I’m concerned we may see smaller counts in that area.”

Transient and hard to count populations such as the homeless, immigrants and individuals housed in correctional institutions are also a concern, especially since the brigade of census counters who would normally go door to door performing head counts might not be able or willing to risk coronavirus exposure.

Fear of deportations due to the current administration’s attitude regarding migrant populations and language barriers can also make counting immigrant communities challenging.

Getting an accurate census count is important because that data determines the state’s representation in Congress and is also used to determine how big a pace of the pie Iowa gets when distributing federal funds.

“Iowa lost one of those representatives in 2010, and so obviously you know we don’t want to have another loss in terms of our federal representation,” Lindenlaub said. “The other thing is that a lot of different grants that would go to school districts or local government programs use those population numbers to determine who gets what. So obviously the higher your population numbers, that usually gives you access to a larger number of federal funds.”

Federal funds that not only go to large programs like infrastructure and Medicaid, but also trickle down to local programs like the Cedar Rapids Community Development Block Grants and the city’s transit program.

“Obviously, we’d like to see a 100 percent response rate across the state,” Lindenlaub said. “I mean I would be ecstatic if we saw that, because that just means we really are making sure every person is counted — that everyone’s voice counts.”

Those who have received a census information in the mail are asked to respond online, by phone or by mail, and are due by August 14.

“It’s really easy to do,” Sullivan said. “I just filled out mine the other day, and gosh, it might have been just a little over five minutes.”

