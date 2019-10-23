Cedar Rapids' Third Avenue SE reverts to two-way street

CEDAR RAPIDS — After decades of being one-way only, several blocks of Third Avenue SE have been reverted back to two-way travel.

The conversion is one of the last pieces of a multiple-year effort to eliminate one-way travel as part of a plan to slow traffic to make downtown more pedestrian, bike and retail friendly.

As of Tuesday, Third Avenue SE between Eighth and 19th streets SE has travel each way.

The work, which began this summer, also upgraded the pavement — modifying side-street intersections of 16th Street, 17th Street and Ridgewood Terrace — and installed a flashing pedestrian signal at Park Court.

Traffic signals at Seventh, Eighth, and 10th streets SE also are being upgraded to support two-way traffic flow, and the intersections at Seventh and Eighth streets SE are being converted to all-way stops until the signal work is completed.

The segment between Third and Fifth streets SE was completed and opened to two-way traffic in early September.

Work continues on segments of Third Avenue between First and Third streets SE, and between Fifth and Eighth streets. Those segments are expected to reopen for two-way traffic in the coming weeks.

