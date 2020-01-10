Government

Cedar Rapids Rep. Running-Marquardt calls Joe Biden most electable, best prepared

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks while on stage with moderators Art Cullen, editor of the Storm Lake Times (center) and Fox News contributor Leslie Marshall (right) during the Teamsters Presidential Candidate Forum at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Cedar Rapids on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. (Andy Abeyta/The Gazette)
CEDAR RAPIDS — Former Vice President Joe Biden landed another endorsement Friday when Cedar Rapids Rep. Kirsten Running-Marquardt announced her support for his bid for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

Running-Marquardt, who was first elected in 2009, cited Biden’s foreign policy experience and the current tensions in the Middle East as reasons for backing Biden, who served eight years as President Barack Obama’s vice president. Biden, she said, is best prepared to be commander-in-chief and keep American servicemen and women safe.

“I’m caucusing for Joe Biden because now more than ever, we need a stable commander-in-chief who puts America and our soldiers before personal ego and advancement,” Running-Marquardt said. “Joe Biden knows firsthand the sacrifices military families make. While there are many fine candidates in this race, Joe’s foreign policy experience is unmatched — and he’s our best bet to beat Donald Trump.”

Biden for President has announced nearly 200 Iowa endorsements — including U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer last week. Biden also has earned the support of prominent Linn County leaders such as Tammy Wawro, former president of the Iowa State Education Association, Linn County Supervisor Brent Oleson and community activist Sara Riley.

