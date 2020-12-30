Cedar Rapids Mayor Brad Hart retires as business lawyer

CEDAR RAPIDS — Part-time mayor. Full-time grandfather.

Those will be Mayor Brad Hart’s occupations in the New Year after he retires this week as a business lawyer from Cedar Rapids law firm Bradley & Riley, where he’s practiced since 1990.

His law career spans nearly 40 years, as he spent the first several years of his career working in Houston.

“It’s been rewarding but it’s a hard job, and so I’ve always been planning to do this for a while now,” said Hart, 65.

His recusals from votes cast as part of the nine-member City Council are expected to drop “dramatically” because of his retirement from the law firm, Hart said. He has recused himself from votes typically because his firm represents a client with business before the city.

The Gazette previously reported that most of the recusals have been for items on the consent agenda, which are considered non-controversial and routine that are approved as a slate by a simple majority vote of the council.

Most of those have involved Rathje Construction, which is a regular contractor for city road construction projects.

Some of the non-consent items Hart has recused himself from include a 2019 vote related to reinstating automated traffic cameras and a June vote advancing the roughly $100 million First and First West proposal for a brewery, movie theaters and family fun center on First Street and First Avenue W.

Hart, whose four-year mayoral term ends in 2021, said he is exploring how he’d like to invest his newfound spare time in his mayoral duties.

Helping with fundraising efforts for the ReLeaf initiative with local nonprofit Trees Forever to replant trees downed in the Aug. 10 derecho, spending more time engaged in discussions with Iowa lawmakers and ramping up involvement in local government associations were a few potential activities Hart mentioned he could potentially take on.

He added that he looks forward to having more time to spend with his family, biking and exercising more, reading and “really just (being) able to focus a little more on my being the best mayor I can be for Cedar Rapids.”

Hart said he expects to make a decision and announcement about a possible second term by the end of January.

