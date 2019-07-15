Cargill hopes for approval for new proposed site for rail yard, Rompot neighbors still opposed

CEDAR RAPIDS — Agricultural giant Cargill has proposed a new site on private land to install a rail yard to support its corn milling operation, but neighbors continue raising concerns about noise, loss of property value, and more in their quiet residential nook just south of downtown.

After previously proposing use of nearby city land, the new site would be about 24.24 acres of farmland with the Rompot-Cedar Valley neighborhood on one side and Prairie Park Fishery on the other. The site would be able to accommodate approximately 18 storage tracks, 200 freight cars and one primary engine, and would see four to six trips daily between the rail yard and plant, according to Cargill.

“Most of the cars stored at the yard will be empty freight cars waiting to be loaded and shipped,” said Kelly Sheehan, a spokeswoman for Cargill.

On Thursday, the City Planning Commission will consider an “essential services designation” for the site and take public comment. The meeting is at 3 p.m., Thursday at City Council Chambers in City Hall, 101 First St. SE.

The commission is an advisory body to the City Council, which is expected to be asked to vote on the designation on Aug. 27.

Cargill had gained city backing for a railyard on a city-owned “wildlife refuge” in late 2018 and appeared primed to move forward, but city leaders and Cargill pumped the brakes as neighborhood opposition mounted, vowing more time for community input. Cargill, which says a rail yard closer to their plant will help save money, has apparently reached terms with two landowners, Gregory L. Baird and the James M. and Mary O’Connor Trust, for land near Blakely Blvd. and Otis Road SE. Several other sites were also considered, including land owned by Cargill and the city immediately adjacent to the plant, but were not feasible for a variety of reasons including insufficient space, topographical layout, and entrance and safety issues.

Neighbors are making their opposition known.

“Would any of you want to look out your window everyday or always have to keep an eye on your kids in there own backyard and make sure they are safe, because that thing in a residential neighborhood has danger written all over it,” Corey Gatewood, who’s lived on Blakely Blvd. for 35 years, wrote to the city on July 10. “All this is gonna do is make a company richer and lower all of our property values as well as making it very difficult to ever sell my property if I ever chose to do so.”

City officials are recommending an essential services designation, which doesn’t exist now but did at the time of the original application. The designation is “significantly more restrictive” than rezoning in part because it allows the city to set conditions, according to city documents.

The essential services designation is for public and private utilities, railroads, and the city, to operate and maintain essential services “that are necessary to protect the public safety and welfare,” according to the old city code. The code requires compatibility of the project with the area be considered.

City staff sought several studies, including on value impacts, noise, lighting and environmental impacts of a rail yard in this location, and were satisfied with the findings submitted in June. City staff are recommending approval of the project as long as a series of conditions are met.

— The rail yard operates only from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., daily, with up to 10 exceptions per year to accommodate unforeseen circumstances.

— Noise can’t exceed levels outlined in the noise report and train horns would be prohibited within the rail yard, other than in an emergency situation.

• Hazardous materials as defined by the Iowa Department of Transportation cannot be stored in railcars on site at any time, although small quantities of ancillary chemicals may be present for minor maintenance activities.

• A wall and a berm must be installed before rail yard operations begin to minimize noise and visual impact. Cargill is planning a 15-foot tall berm with noise barrier walls and a groves of trees to “help reduce noise in a visually aesthetic manner.”

• After hours lighting will be limited to on-site security for the office.

