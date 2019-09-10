Buttigieg campaign announces Corridor endorsements

CEDAR RAPIDS — On the heels of opening field offices in Cedar Rapids and Iowa City, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg’s campaign has announced several endorsements from Corridor Democrats.

They include Jean Lloyd-Jones of Iowa City, a former member of the Iowa Senate and House and the first Iowa woman nominated by a major party for the U.S. Senate. She endorsed the South Bend, Indiana, mayor “because he has the brains, the temperament and the experience” necessary for the presidency.

“He represents a generation far removed from mine, and he sees the world with new eyes,” Lloyd-Jones said. “He can reframe issues in ways that disrupt old patterns of thinking and he understands the balance between technology and humanity.”

The endorsements come as the Pete for America campaign ramps up organizing efforts. The field office openings in Cedar Rapids and Iowa City drew more than 1,100 people. In Cedar Rapids, supporters blanketed a block and in Iowa City the event was moved to a nearby park as more than 800 people showed up. Buttigieg is opening 20 field offices in the 20 days leading up to this weekend’s Polk County Steak Fry. Additionally, the campaign announced that they have nearly 100 staff on the ground in Iowa alone.

Other endorsements announced today include Linda Langston, former Linn County supervisor; Larry Baker, former Iowa City council member; Tyler Baird, Lone Tree city council member; Amy Johnson, former Cedar Rapids television anchor and Linn County supervisor; Sara Prineas, Johnson County Democratic Central Committee; Libby Slappey of Cedar Rapids, former staffer for Sen. Dick Clark and President Jimmy Carter; Charles Crawley, president of the Inter-Religious Council of Linn County; Theo Prineas, co-founder of Students Against School Shootings Iowa, and member of Johnson County Democrats Central Committee; Tim Boyle, former Cedar Rapids radio personality; and Clara Oleson of Springdale, founding member of the Iowa Women’s Political Caucus.

