Bruce Teague, Mazahir Salih become Iowa City's mayor, mayor pro tem

IOWA CITY — Iowa City Council member Bruce Teague was appointed to serve two years as the city’s mayor. Council member Mazahir Salih was selected to serve as mayor pro tem.

Teague was approved over nominees Pauline Taylor and Susan Mims by a 5-2 margin during a second round of voice voting Thursday morning at the city council’s first meeting of 2020.

His selection followed an initial round of voice voting in which none of the three candidates received majority support.

Salih also edged out Taylor Thursday morning, also by a 5-2 council vote, to become mayor pro tem.

Teague, an openly gay black man, owns home health care business Caring Hands and More and won his at-large city council seat in a special election October 2018.

Salih, a Sudan native and co-founder of the Center for Worker Justice of Eastern Iowa, won her at-large city council seat in November 2017.

In Iowa City’s form of government, the City Council members select one of its members to be mayor.

