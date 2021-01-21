Bill would bar Iowa universities from spending nonstate money without state government approval

Although Iowa regents have extensive oversight of how their universities generate and spend money — requiring copious annual reports on the campuses’ budgets, appropriations requests, building plans, research endeavors, and tuition revenue — some state lawmakers want more control.

A new proposed study bill hoping to achieve that would bar the state’s public universities from spending any nonstate money — including federal grants, private gifts, or other external revenue — “unless the expenditure is approved by an act of the general assembly.”

The measure would apply to the University of Iowa, including its health care system, Iowa State University, University of Northern Iowa, and the regents’ special schools — beginning in July of 2022.

Lobbyists from all three of the campuses oppose the proposal, but Rep. Phil Thompson, R-Jefferson, during an education subcommittee meeting Thursday said he supports discussing it further — as he’s aware of lawmakers who want more input and oversight of campus spending.

“In the interest of continuing to drive conversation about the budget, I’m willing to sign on to this bill,” Thompson said. “Again, I just want to increase conversations … I’m concerned that there’s no recourse for the legislature on the backside, as opposed to just responding to what spending has happened.”

Under the proposed bill, the universities — via their Board of Regents — annually by Jan. 15 would have to submit to the General Assembly and governor a report detailing the “nature and amount of nonstate moneys received or expected to be received for expenditure in the following fiscal year.”

The report also would have to spell out the nature and amount of “each proposed expenditure of nonstate moneys in the following fiscal year by the board and each institution governed by the board,” according to the proposal bill.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

The proposal comes a year after the University of Iowa entered a groundbreaking partnership allowing for private operation of its massive utilities system. The $1.165 billion deal — aimed at carving out a new revenue source for a campus facing enrollment declines, state funding cuts, and rising costs — enabled UI to invest $999 million into an endowment it hopes will generate interest annually in support campus strategic initiatives.

The university created a three-member board to decide how much money to withdraw annually and how to allocate it. Administrators also crafted a process inviting campus community members to apply for grants for projects supporting the UI strategic plan.

Lawmakers during Thursday’s meeting didn’t discuss that new UI revenue stream or this year’s Board of Regents request for full restoration of an $8 million cut from the summer, plus another $18 million boost in general education funding.

But lobbyists for the regent schools reminded legislators that nonstate moneies are numerous and fluid and oftentimes tied to research endeavors that change throughout the year.

Jennifer Harbison, a representative from UI Health Care, noted during Thursday’s discussion that UI Health Care is self-supporting and does not rely on legislative funding — with the exception of the Carver College of Medicine. Requiring the enterprise get state approval for all nonstate spending would be, at best, cumbersome, Harbison said.

At worst, the bill would obstruct UIHC’s ability to operate, conduct research, and fundraise.

“It isn’t as if all of the funding comes in in a nice neat package at one point in time,” she said. “We’re applying and being awarded grants for research throughout the year. And sometimes there are federal budget cuts and so things are also changed throughout the year.”

Harbison asked how lawmakers would perceive this bill affecting UI Hospitals and Clinics’ day-to-day operations. And university lobbyists asked how such specific Legislative oversight might affect their campuses’ ability to fundraise and make commitments to honor donor intensions.

“I just think we’re concerned it may chill the environment for donors, unsure if their wishes will be fulfilled or what the timeliness would be,” one regent representative said.

Rep Mary Mascher, D-Iowa City, echoed those concerns about how upping reporting and administrative red tape might hamstring the campuses’ progress on local, national, and global issues.

“They pride themselves on being able to react really quickly,” she said. “Why would we handicap our regent institutions that are working on COVID research, working on all of those … flus that we don’t even know about?

“We’re hurting our own industry. The cattle industry, the hog industry, the chicken industry.”

Regent lobbyists on Thursday cited years of budget, facilities, and research reports online — along with hundreds more documents spelling out spending and revenue approvals — in urging lawmakers to first make sure what they’re looking for doesn’t already exist.

“If all you want is information, it’s there,” Mascher said. “Do we trust our regents? They’re appointed by the governor, and they have to be approved by the senate. So either we trust them to do the job that they are basically appointed to do, or we don’t.

“But to me that says, we don’t need a Board of Regents then because they can’t do their job.”

Comments: (319) 339-3158; vanessa.miller@thegazette.com