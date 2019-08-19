Government

Biden edges Warren in Iowa State Fair straw poll

U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., was among the 22 Democratic presidential hopefuls who spoke Friday night, Aug. 9, 2019, at the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CEDAR RAPIDS — Former Vice President Joe Biden edged Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren 17.7 percent to 17.2 percent in the Iowa Secretary of State’s Iowa State Fair Straw Poll.

“Historically, this straw poll has been a pretty good indicator of the way the races will eventually shape it, so it will be interesting to see if that holds true this time,” Secretary Paul Pate said about the poll that attracted votes from more than 4,000 people.

The margin between Biden and Warren was just 10 votes, Pate reported.

South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg came in third with 14 percent of the vote and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders was fourth with 10 percent. They were followed by California Sen. Kamala Harris, 8.4 percent, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, 6.09, Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, 4.77, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, 3.45, California businessman Tom Steyer, 2.83, Andrew Yang, 2.74, former Texas congressman Beto O’Rourke, 2.17, author-lecturer Marianne Williamson, 1.56, and New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, 1.04. The complete results can be found at https://sos.iowa.gov/.

Pate also polled Iowa’s U.S. Senate and U.S. House races. Theresa Greenfield led the Democratic field in the U.S. Senate primary with 45 percent to 36 percent for Kimberly Graham and 18.96 percent for Eddie Mauro.

Republican incumbent Joni Ernst garnered 60 percent of all votes cast.

Among U.S. House races with primary elections, Ashley Hinson led the Republican field in the 1st Congressional District, with 67 percent of the votes. Steve Everly edged Bobby Schilling among 2nd District Republicans, 41 percent to 39 percent. Rita Hart received 79.74 percent of the votes among 2nd District Democrats to 20.26 percent for Newman Abuissa.

David Young was the favorite among Republicans in the 3rd District, with 83 percent of the votes. Steve King garnered 56 percent of the vote for Republicans in the 4th District.

The poll ran from Aug. 8-18. Results are unscientific and intended for entertainment purposes only.

