Beto O'Rourke to stop in Iowa City as part of four-day Iowa swing

IOWA CITY — Former Texas congressman and Democratic presidential hopeful Beto O’Rourke is set to return to Iowa this week, including a stop at the University of Iowa campus Sunday.

O’Rourke’s campaign announced a four-day drive through Iowa with 17 stops. It is O’Rourke’s second visit to Iowa since declaring his candidacy last month to join the crowded Democratic field vying to unseat President Donald Trump in 2020.

Stops include a town hall at Iowa State University in Ames on Wednesday; Carroll, Denison and Morningside College in Sioux City on Thursday; Storm Lake, Fort Dodge, Marshalltown and Grinnell on Friday; a day of house parties in the Des Moines area on Saturday; and wrapping up in Iowa City on Sunday — the only Eastern Iowa stop.

The Iowa City event is scheduled for 11 a.m. on the second floor of the Iowa Memorial Union.

The El Paso, Texas, native and former City Council member has so far campaigned in Iowa, Wisconsin, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, South Carolina, Nevada and Texas. He was expected to be in Washington, D.C., on Monday for the We the People membership summit and is scheduled to be in New York City on Wednesday for the National Action Network annual conference.

O’Rourke advocated for criminal justice reform, calming the divisive politics, and a pathway to citizenship for immigrants during his stops in Washington, Mount Vernon, Cedar Rapids and other locations during his first visit.

