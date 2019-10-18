Beto O'Rourke to return to Iowa, with stop in Mount Vernon

Former Texas congressman and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke is returning to Iowa for a series of rallies around the state next week, including in Mount Vernon on Wednesday.

O’Rourke is scheduled to hold a town hall-style campaign stop beginning at 5:15 p.m. at Cornell College in Thomas Commons, 810 Commons Circle SW in Mount Vernon. O’Rourke is expected to make brief remarks about gun reform and immigration before fielding questions from the audience.

This is the first announced stop on his visit Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Other announced stops include a presidential town hall hosted by the League of United Latin American Citizens at the Iowa Events Center in Des Moines at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, and a visit to North High School in Des Moines where he will attend an assembly on Friday morning. The assembly is only up to students and faculty.

This is O’Rourke’s first trip to Iowa since the Polk Democrats Steak Fry last month.

