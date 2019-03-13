Beto O'Rourke to visit Cedar Rapids on Friday, Dubuque and Waterloo on Saturday

Texas Democrat Beto O’Rourke is heading to Eastern Iowa later this week for a multi-stop, multiday visit.

O’Rourke is slated to visit Cedar Rapids on Friday where he will participate in the Political Party Live from 7-9 p.m. at Raygun, 1028 3rd St SE. The podcast is hosted by Linn County Supervisor Stacey Walker and entrepreneur Simeon Talley. Space is limited and people are encouraged to register in advance.

Also Friday, O’Rourke is attending a meet-and-greet at 3:45 p.m. at the Sing-A-Long Bar & Grill at 100 E First St. in Mount Vernon.

A “Saint Patrick’s Day House Party with Special Guest Beto O’Rourke” hosted by John Murphy for Dubuque County Recorder at 7:30-9:30 p.m. at 410 Shrewsbury Lane in Dubuque, has been posted as a public event on Facebook.

Democratic state Senate candidate Eric Giddens, who is running against Walt Rogers, posted on Twitter his campaign and O’Rourke “look forward to getting out the #PantherVote and seeing you on Saturday. Politico is reporting the stop will be in Waterloo.

O’Rourke, who gained nation attention in his narrow loss in a Texas senate rate against Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, last year, has not announced a 2020 presidential run, but appears to be considering joining the already crowded field. Iowa Democratic veteran Norm Sterzenbach has been brought on to assist O’Rourke in the state, according to Politico.

A December Des Moines Register/CNN/Mediacom Iowa Poll found O’Rourke would be the top choice of 11 percent of likely Democratic caucusgoers, trailing only former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, but a March poll found his support had slipped to 5 percent, according to the newspaper.

