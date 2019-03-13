Government

Beto O'Rourke to visit Cedar Rapids on Friday, Dubuque and Waterloo on Saturday

Rep. Beto O’Rourke, D-Texas, shakes hands with a voter outside a polling station in El Paso, Texas, during O’Rourke’s bid for Sen. Ted Cruz’s seat in the fall. O’Rourke left his congressional post to run for Senate, and hasn’t yet said whether he will seek the presidency in 2020. MUST CREDIT: Bloomberg photo by Sergio Flores.
Rep. Beto O’Rourke, D-Texas, shakes hands with a voter outside a polling station in El Paso, Texas, during O’Rourke’s bid for Sen. Ted Cruz’s seat in the fall. O’Rourke left his congressional post to run for Senate, and hasn’t yet said whether he will seek the presidency in 2020. MUST CREDIT: Bloomberg photo by Sergio Flores.

Texas Democrat Beto O’Rourke is heading to Eastern Iowa later this week for a multi-stop, multiday visit.

O’Rourke is slated to visit Cedar Rapids on Friday where he will participate in the Political Party Live from 7-9 p.m. at Raygun, 1028 3rd St SE. The podcast is hosted by Linn County Supervisor Stacey Walker and entrepreneur Simeon Talley. Space is limited and people are encouraged to register in advance.

Also Friday, O’Rourke is attending a meet-and-greet at 3:45 p.m. at the Sing-A-Long Bar & Grill at 100 E First St. in Mount Vernon.

A “Saint Patrick’s Day House Party with Special Guest Beto O’Rourke” hosted by John Murphy for Dubuque County Recorder at 7:30-9:30 p.m. at 410 Shrewsbury Lane in Dubuque, has been posted as a public event on Facebook.

Democratic state Senate candidate Eric Giddens, who is running against Walt Rogers, posted on Twitter his campaign and O’Rourke “look forward to getting out the #PantherVote and seeing you on Saturday. Politico is reporting the stop will be in Waterloo.

O’Rourke, who gained nation attention in his narrow loss in a Texas senate rate against Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, last year, has not announced a 2020 presidential run, but appears to be considering joining the already crowded field. Iowa Democratic veteran Norm Sterzenbach has been brought on to assist O’Rourke in the state, according to Politico.

A December Des Moines Register/CNN/Mediacom Iowa Poll found O’Rourke would be the top choice of 11 percent of likely Democratic caucusgoers, trailing only former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, but a March poll found his support had slipped to 5 percent, according to the newspaper.

• Comments: (319) 398-8310; brian.morelli@thegazette.com

MORE Government ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

EPA proposes rule allowing higher ethanol blend

Iowa unemployment insurance payments delayed by one day this week

RaQuishia Harrington wins North Liberty special election

Governor made Durham an offer she could not refuse

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Search warrant shows how relative's DNA led police to Manchester man in Michelle Martinko's death

Flood warning: Cedar River expected to crest at 15.5 feet early next week

Former GO Cedar Rapids president lands job

Complaint: Blairstown man arrested for stealing one vehicle, attempting to break into another in Coralville

Cedar Rapids marks milestone in paying for flood protection

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.