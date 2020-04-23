CORONAVIRUS

Ashton Kutcher tipped Iowa off to coronavirus testing contractor

State later signed a $26 million deal to ramp up testing

Ashton Kutcher speaks at an awards ceremony at the Robert D. and Billie Ray Center at Drake University in Des Moines on
Ashton Kutcher speaks at an awards ceremony at the Robert D. and Billie Ray Center at Drake University in Des Moines on Saturday, April 8, 2017. Kutcher received the Robert D. Ray Pillar of Character Award for his humanitarian work with the Native Fund, which provides financial support for Iowans in need. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

09:11PM | Thu, April 23, 2020

Meatpacking union warns of meat shortages if worker safety is ignored

08:09PM | Thu, April 23, 2020

25 workers test positive for coronavirus at Eagle Grove pork plant

06:28PM | Thu, April 23, 2020

ADM slows ethanol production at Cedar Rapids plant, could furlough som ...

06:07PM | Thu, April 23, 2020

Availability of tests, PPE hamper drive-through testing
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
Associated Press

Iowa’s governor said Thursday that the state’s $26 million contract with Utah companies to increase coronavirus testing was developed after she got unsolicited advice from actor Ashton Kutcher.

Gov. Kim Reynolds said that she recently called Kutcher, an Iowa native known for starring in movies and television shows, to ask whether he would record a public service announcement related to the pandemic.

She said Kutcher asked whether she was familiar with a Utah program launched this month to increase testing that looked promising. Kutcher had a friend involved in one of the companies participating, and offered to connect him with the governor.

Reynolds said that she spoke with Kutcher’s connection, and her aides followed up with Utah government officials. “We were able to start that conversation and ramp it up relatively quickly,” she said.

Last week, Iowa signed a $26 million no-bid contract with Nomi Health, a Utah startup, to purchase 540,000 coronavirus tests. Nomi Health’s partners include tech and health companies Qualtrics, Domo and Co-Diagnostics Inc.

Reynolds launched TestIowa on Tuesday, which aims to eventually test 3,000 more residents per day, roughly tripling the state’s capacity.

The governor has faced questions about why she didn’t consider Iowa-based institutions or companies for the partnership.

CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

05:27PM | Thu, April 23, 2020

Grassley compares coronavirus impact on farms to 1980s rural crisis

02:38PM | Thu, April 23, 2020

Ashton Kutcher tipped Iowa off to coronavirus testing contractor

02:09PM | Thu, April 23, 2020

Reynolds wants to start reopening Iowa 'sooner rather than later' ...
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
Associated Press

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate

MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...

Meatpacking union warns of meat shortages if worker safety is ignored

25 workers test positive for coronavirus at Eagle Grove pork plant

ADM slows ethanol production at Cedar Rapids plant, could furlough some employees for 4 months

Availability of tests, PPE hamper drive-through testing

Grassley compares coronavirus impact on farms to 1980s rural crisis

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Data breach lawsuit advances against Hy-Vee

A sickening top-5 ranking for Iowa

Iowa needs to work with its Midwestern neighbors

Reynolds wants to start reopening Iowa 'sooner rather than later'

Trending

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate