Ashley Hinson has raised $1.1 million in Iowa 1st District race

CEDAR RAPIDS — State legislator Ashley Hinson has reported raising $430,000 in the fourth quarter of 2019 for a total of $1.1 million for the year.

Hinson, a Marion Republican serving her second term in the Iowa House, is seeking her party’s nomination in Iowa’s 1st District to challenge freshman U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer, a Dubuque Democrat.

The October through December quarter was Hinson’s largest to date. Her campaign will report more than $734,000 cash on hand for the June primary and November general election.

Hinson said she was honored by the support — 78 percent came from Iowans.

“It’s clear that our message of bringing Iowa common sense to Washington is resonating with voters across Iowa,” she said.

Since launching her campaign, Hinson has been recognized as one of the strongest House candidates in the country, campaign manager Jimmy Peacock said. National political forecasters expect the 1st District, which flipped from GOP to Democratic representation in 2018, will be one of the most competitive races this year. The Cook Political Report has rated it as “toss up.”

Her reputation is based, in part on her record of winning tough elections. She won in 2018 in a swing district to help hold the Iowa House majority and outperformed the Republican ticket by 5 to 8 points across House 67. She won nine of 13 precincts despite Democratic outside groups outspending Republican outside groups.

Hinson raised more the $315,000 in the third quarter and $335,000 in her first quarter of fundraising.

Finkenauer, who has not reported her fourth quarter numbers, raised nearly $1.3 million in the first three quarters and reported more than $963,000 cash on hand.

Before serving in the Iowa House, Hinson was and award-winning reporter for KCRG-TV9 in Cedar Rapids. She lives in Marion with her husband, Matt, and their two sons.

Thomas Hansen of Decorah and Darren White of Bellevue also are seeking the Republican nomination.

For more information on Hinson, visit www.ashleyhinson.com.

