Congresswoman-elect Ashley Hinson tests positive for COVID-19, is quarantining

Republican candidate for Iowa's First Congressional District Ashley Hinson meets supporter Mervyn Cousins of Cedar Rapid
Republican candidate for Iowa's First Congressional District Ashley Hinson meets supporter Mervyn Cousins of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, at Jimmy Z's 112 2nd St SE, in southeast Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
MARION — Congresswoman-elect Ashley Hinson has learned that she tested positive for COVID-19.

Hinson, who won the Nov. 3 election to represent Iowa’s U.S. House 1st District, learned the results of the COVID-19 test Wednesday night.

She reports feels great and is quarantining at her home in Marion until advised to do otherwise by her physician.

Hinson was scheduled to travel to Washington for “freshman orientation” for incoming members of Congress. In light of the positive test, she will participate virtually from her home.

This is the second time Hinson has quarantined. During the campaign she was exposed to someone with COVID-19. This is the only time she has tested positive.

Hinson, a two-term member of the Iowa House, defeated Rep. Abby Finkenauer in the 20-county 1st District that includes Cedar Rapids, Waterloo, Dubuque and Marshalltown.

She will take office in January.

