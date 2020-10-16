Ashley Hinson again outraises Abby Finkenauer in Iowa's 1st District race

CEDAR RAPIDS — For the second consecutive quarter, Republican challenger Ashley Hinson has outraised Democratic Rep. Abby Finkenauer in Iowa’s 1st Congressional District.

Hinson, a state representative from Marion, raised $1.6 million in the July to September quarter and has $725,000 cash on hand to finish the campaign, according to the campaigns’ reports to the Federal Election Commission.

Finkenauer, who is seeking a second term, reported raising $1.4 million with $619,000 cash on hand.

The cash advantage puts Hinson in a strong position to win in 20-county northeast Iowa district that includes Cedar Rapids, Waterloo, Dubuque and Marshalltown, according to her campaign manager, Jimmy Peacock.

“It’s abundantly clear that Ashley has the momentum, and Iowans are tired of Abby Finkenauer’s constant political gamesmanship,” he said. “With less than a month until the election, our campaign has the resources needed to tell our story.”

The Hinson campaign has accused Finkenauer of ducking debates. The candidates debated once.

“While Abby hides, Ashley is campaigning relentlessly to get over the finish line,” Peacock said.

Finkenauer has declined other invitations, citing her schedule.

According to her campaign, the Cedar Rapids Democrat is focused on helping families recover from the economic and public health crises facing the 1st District.

“Instead of playing partisan games, Congresswoman Finkenauer is doing the work,” a campaign spokesperson said. She will continue to communicate her message with the $1.35 million in cash and prepaid media the campaign has booked through Election Day, Nov. 3, the spokesperson said.

The race has attracted significant independent expenditures in addition to what the campaigns have spent. According to the Campaign Finance Institute, there has been nearly $6.7 million in independent expenditures in the race. The institute reported more than $3.3 million spent for Finkenauer and nearly $3.4 million for Hinson — a difference of about $39,000.

Polling results on the race have ranged from a 45 percent to 45 percent tie to a nearly 9 percentage point lead for an unnamed Democrat. Political handicappers put it in the “Democratic tossup” or “leans Democratic” category.

The Washington Post speculated the 1st District was the seventh-most-likely GOP pickup of a Democratic-held district this year.

According to the Iowa Secretary of State’s Office, as of Oct. 1, 36 percent of active voters are Democrats, 33 percent no party and 30 percent Republican.

