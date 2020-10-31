In Marion, Klobuchar calls Midwest key to Biden's 'blue wall'

MARION — When she was running in the Iowa Democratic caucuses earlier this year, Minnesota U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar talked about Democrats building a blue wall.

“And Donald Trump will pay for it,” she reminded about 100 people at a get-out-the-vote rally Saturday morning in Marion Square Park.

Democrats in Iowa will help seal off the Midwest for former Vice President Joe Biden and other Democrats on the ballot, Klobuchar said three days before voting in the 2020 election ends.

“All eyes are on Iowa,” Klobuchar said.

The attention Iowa is getting is not just about its six Electoral College votes, but the possibility Iowa voters could cement a Democratic majority in the U.S. Senate by electing Theresa Greenfield over Republican incumbent U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst.

Klobuchar was traveling with Greenfield, who she called “a real force for change.” Along with Iowa 1st District U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer, and local legislative candidates, they encouraged Democrats — most who said they already have voted — to make sure their friends, family, neighbors and co-workers also get to the polls before 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Meanwhile, a Republican caravan was making its way across northeast Iowa. Ernst, who is in a neck-and-neck race with Greenfield, campaigned in Independence, Manchester, Dubuque, Maquoketa, Clinton, Davenport and Muscatine.

U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley joined her in Independence and Manchester before breaking off to campaign with Statehouse candidates.

It’s not by chance that she was in Iowa just ahead of Election Day, the Minnesota senator told reporters.

“You’ve got a lot of focus on the Midwest,” she said because of its importance in securing the 270 Electoral College votes needed for a win. After campaigning in Iowa, Klobuchar was headed to Wisconsin. Biden himself campaigned Friday in Iowa, Wisconsin and Minnesota.

“The heart of (Biden’s) campaign is in the heartland,” she said.

The Midwest is at the heart of President Donald Trump’s campaign as well. Trump, who campaigned Tuesday across the Missouri River in Omaha, on Sunday will be in Dubuque, where he’ll likely get media coverage in three key states — Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin. Vice President Mike Pence’s Midwest tour included stops in Des Moines and Minnesota earlier this week. Monday, he’ll back in Minnesota.

It’s significant that Biden has “made rural issues more of a centerpiece,” Klobuchar said, referring to his “build back better” plan for agriculture, manufacturing and infrastructure.

