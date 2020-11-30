Iowa's largest public union seeks 3% pay increases each of next two budgets

DES MOINES — The union representing the largest group of public employees in Iowa on Monday requested a 3 percent across-the-board wage increase for its state workers in each of the next two fiscal years.

Danny Homan, president of American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Council 61, who presented the union’s positions to state negotiators, called the proposal “reasonable.”

The state’s negotiating team is expected to make its opening offer later this month before moving into closed-door talks aimed at reaching a new two-year contract beginning July 1.

AFSCME represents roughly 19,000 members that include nurses, corrections officers, university employees and transportation workers, among other public workers. The current state contract provides base wage increases of 2.1 percent that runs through the end of the fiscal year on June 30.

Homan presented a proposal he said was based upon a 2015-17 contract that existed before the Iowa Legislature significantly revamped the state’s collective bargaining law during the 2017 session. Wage increases are one of the few contract items public unions still may negotiate, but even those are capped.

In February 2017, the Republican-controlled Iowa Legislature overhauled the state’s collective bargaining laws, stripping most elements for which public employees may bargain during contract negotiations. The law, which was signed by former Gov. Terry Branstad and upheld by the Iowa Supreme Court, limits most public-sector union contract negotiations to base wages capped by the cost of living, while eliminating such issues as health insurance and supplemental pay as mandatory topics for discussion.

Earlier this month, negotiators for the roughly 600-member State Police Officers Council requested a 3 percent across-the-board pay increase for next fiscal year and 3.5 percent in fiscal 2023 at the start of talks with the state Department of Administrative Services. State negotiators are slated to provide an initial contract offer to those union representatives on Tuesday.

