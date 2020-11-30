Government

Iowa's largest public union seeks 3% pay increases each of next two budgets

Danny Homan, President of AFSCME Iowa Council 61, speaks to supporters of collective bargaining following a vote on a bi
Danny Homan, President of AFSCME Iowa Council 61, speaks to supporters of collective bargaining following a vote on a bill limiting public-sector unions at the State Capitol in Des Moines on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017. The House and Senate passed the bill after Republicans cut off the debate using a “time certain” procedural move to expedite passage of the bill. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)

DES MOINES — The union representing the largest group of public employees in Iowa on Monday requested a 3 percent across-the-board wage increase for its state workers in each of the next two fiscal years.

Danny Homan, president of American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Council 61, who presented the union’s positions to state negotiators, called the proposal “reasonable.”

The state’s negotiating team is expected to make its opening offer later this month before moving into closed-door talks aimed at reaching a new two-year contract beginning July 1.

AFSCME represents roughly 19,000 members that include nurses, corrections officers, university employees and transportation workers, among other public workers. The current state contract provides base wage increases of 2.1 percent that runs through the end of the fiscal year on June 30.

Homan presented a proposal he said was based upon a 2015-17 contract that existed before the Iowa Legislature significantly revamped the state’s collective bargaining law during the 2017 session. Wage increases are one of the few contract items public unions still may negotiate, but even those are capped.

In February 2017, the Republican-controlled Iowa Legislature overhauled the state’s collective bargaining laws, stripping most elements for which public employees may bargain during contract negotiations. The law, which was signed by former Gov. Terry Branstad and upheld by the Iowa Supreme Court, limits most public-sector union contract negotiations to base wages capped by the cost of living, while eliminating such issues as health insurance and supplemental pay as mandatory topics for discussion.

Earlier this month, negotiators for the roughly 600-member State Police Officers Council requested a 3 percent across-the-board pay increase for next fiscal year and 3.5 percent in fiscal 2023 at the start of talks with the state Department of Administrative Services. State negotiators are slated to provide an initial contract offer to those union representatives on Tuesday.

Comments: (515) 243-7220; rod.boshart@thegazette.com

 

MORE Government ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

After COVID-19 isolation, Chuck Grassley back at work in Washington

Iowa's 2nd District race is proof that every vote counts

Cedar Rapids parking revenue takes 'big hit' from pandemic

Miller-Meeks' lead shrinks to 6 votes over Hart after full recount in Iowa 2nd District race

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Will Iowa hospitals see a post-Thanksgiving COVID surge? They are preparing

Lawsuit: Cedar Rapids police dog wrongly attacked Black teen

Thousands stay in residence halls as University of Iowa shifts online

Most Iowans wear masks; so should you

Felon released early from prison in drug robbery arrested again in SW side shooting incident

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.