Democrats challenge Iowa district court rulings on absentee ballot requests

CEDAR RAPIDS — After two Iowa district court judgments invalidating at least 64,000 absentee ballot request forms in Linn and Woodbury counties Iowa Democrats are challenging the basis of those decisions.

The Iowa Democratic Party, joined by Democratic Senate and House campaign committees, Monday filed petitions challenging the constitutionality of the Secretary of State Office directive telling county auditors not to send registered voters absentee ballot request forms prefilled with their personal information, including their voter identification number. The Democrats also are challenging the secretary’s authority to issue the directive.

If Democrats are successful, the absentee ballot requests returned by tens of thousands of Iowa voters in Linn and Woodbury counties would be validated. A ruling in favor of Democrats would effectively nullify judges’ rulings on challenges brought by the Republican National Committee that by filling in the voter identification number auditors were violating a directive from the Secretary of State Office.

The court rulings in Linn and Woodbury counties require the auditors in those counties to inform voters in writing that their absentee ballot requests cannot be honored and tell them they must submit a fresh application if they want to vote by absentee ballot. Voters also have the option of in-person voting Nov. 3.

A hearing on a third challenge by the RNC is scheduled for Sept. 9 in Johnson County.

The three auditors — all Democrats — sent more than 200,000 absentee ballot requests that were prepopulated with voter identification numbers. Their intent, the auditors said, was to make it easier for eligible Iowans to safely vote during the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the RNC claimed the auditors “willfully and unilaterally disobeying Iowa election law” by sending voters the prepopulated request forms.

Secretary of State Paul Pate sent voters absentee ballot request forms ahead of the June primary election to reduce the potential exposure to COVID-19 at polling places. Those forms were not pre-filled.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

After auditors announced plan to send pre-filled requests, Pate issued a directive that only blank absentee ballots requests could be sent to voters. In their challenges, Democrats argue that exceeded his authority and conflicts with auditors’ authority to “conduct elections” and protect the “rights ... safety, health ... and convenience” of voters.

In announcing the legal challenges by Democrats, IDP Chairman Mark Smith said “partisan politics have no place in free and fair elections.”

The challenge, he continued, “will help ensure that no Iowan is forced to risk their health during a pandemic in order to cast their ballot.”

Pate’s action as well as changes approved by the GOP-controlled Legislature in June are a “malicious” effort by Republicans “to suppress our fundamental right to vote,” Smith said.

The Democrats’ petitions can be seen here and here.

Comments: (319) 398-8375; james.lynch@thegazette.com