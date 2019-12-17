Finkenauer to support both articles of impeachment

CEDAR RAPIDS — Iowa 1st District Democrat Rep. Abby Finkenauer will vote with her party, supporting both articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

The United States House is expected to vote Wednesday to send articles of impeachment to the Senate.

Finkenauer said her vote will be to continue to uphold the oath of office she took in January to “support and defend the Constitution.”

“I will be supporting both articles of impeachment and honor my duty to defend our constitution and democracy from abuse of power at the highest level,” she said in a statement release today.

The decision was not political, according to Finkenauer, who is seeking reelection in 2020.

“This shouldn’t be about political parties or elections,” she said. “It’s about facts, dignity in public service, and honoring those who fought and continue to fight to protect our sacred democracy.

Here’s her complete statement:

“On Jan. 3 of this year, I had the distinct honor and privilege to raise my right hand on behalf of my neighbors across Iowa’s 1st Congressional District and swear I would support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic, that I would bear true faith and allegiance to the same.

“I think of that oath, and my constituents who I’m grateful to serve, every day. Tomorrow, after reviewing months of testimony from national security experts, our intelligence community, and the words and actions of the President of the United States, I will continue to uphold that oath. I will be supporting both articles of impeachment and honor my duty to defend our constitution and democracy from abuse of power at the highest level.

“This decision is not, and was never about politics, and this shouldn’t be about political parties or elections. It’s about facts, dignity in public service, and honoring those who fought and continue to fight to protect our sacred democracy. I’ll continue to do my job with the same values and respect I grew up with here in Iowa. It will soon be up to our US Senators if they choose to do the same.”

