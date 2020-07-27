Government

Finkenauer launches first re-election television ad

Rep. Abby Finkenauer waves as she arrives during the Finkenauer Fish Fry at the Hawkeye Downs Expo Center in Cedar Rapid
Rep. Abby Finkenauer waves as she arrives during the Finkenauer Fish Fry at the Hawkeye Downs Expo Center in Cedar Rapids on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)

CEDAR RAPIDS — Continuing the themes she ran on two years ago, U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer, D-Iowa, has launched her first television ad of her re-election campaign.

In “Build Up,” she displays the sweatshirt worn by her father, a retired union pipefitter-welder, complete with burn holes from welding sparks. Finkenauer says she took it to Washington, D.C., “to remind folks there that we work for hardworking Americans like my dad.”

The 30-second ad will begin airing on broadcast and cable television today — 99 days before the Nov. 3 election — as well as stream throughout the 20-county 1st District that includes Cedar Rapids, Waterloo, Cedar Falls and Dubuque.

Finkenauer is being challenged by Republican state Rep. Ashley Hinson of Marion. The race gets ratings ranging from “tossup” to “tilt Democratic” from election analysts.

In the spot, Finkenauer talks about measures she’s worked on to increase American manufacturing at home and to require local governments to buy American-made materials for infrastructure projects.

“I’m working to build up American manufacturing by making sure infrastructure projects use American-made materials and pay good wages,” she says. “To help Iowans to not only make a good living, but to have a good life.”

Her success includes H.R. 246, the Stimulating Innovation through Procurement Act of 2019, to increase federal investment for rural small businesses. With its passage, Finkenauer became the youngest woman to have her legislation approved by Congress.

Comments: (319) 398-8375; james.lynch@thegazette.com

 

MORE Government ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Fact Checker: Theresa Greenfield blasts Joni Ernst over 'illegal contributions'

Reynolds' order on felon voting rights won't end debate

Ernst campaign asks why Greenfield 'scrubbed' job experience from website

Researchers grimly forecast how many Iowans would die from coronavirus by now. We've already surpassed that toll.

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Giant Iowa City statue finds its forever home. Again.

Hancher, 'arts beacon of Iowa,' faces uncertain fate

Hancher not alone in becoming self-sufficient

Iowa's campus leaders chart different paths in difficult times

Biden calls Iowa a battleground in the 'battle for the soul of this nation'

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.