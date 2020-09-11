AARP poll finds voters gives close edge to Ernst, Trump in Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS — Sen. Joni Ernst leads her Democratic challenger by a 5-point margin, but the gap narrows slightly among older voters who make up the bulk of the Iowa electorate.

A statewide poll conducted for AARP Iowa found that the Iowa Republican, who is running for a second term, leads Theresa Greenfield 50 percent to 45 percent among likely voters. Her lead shrinks to 50 percent to 46 percent among voters 50 and older, but still outside the 3.5 percent margin of error.

The poll also found President Donald Trump leading Democratic challenger former Vice President Joe Biden 47 percent to 45 percent — within the margin of error. Again, among voters 50 and older, the gap narrowed to 48 percent to 46 percent.

Although the margins for Ernst and Trump are slightly less among older voters, Iowans 50 and older are more likely to be registered to vote and more likely to participate in elections, based on data from the Secretary of State Office.

Nearly half — 49 percent — of the nearly 2.2 million Iowans registered to vote are at least 50 years old. More than 80 percent of 50-plus voters cast ballots in the 2016 election compared to 70 percent for voters ages 35 to 49 and about 55 percent for Iowans 18 to 34, the data shows.

Republican Party of Iowa spokesman Aaron Britt suggested the poll is a reflection of a United States Senate race “that is shifting in Ernst’s favor.”

While the incumbent has been out meeting with voters on the campaign trail and as part of her annual 99-county tour, he said, Greenfield has been following the game plan of Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer — “dodging tough questions from reporters, dodging forums and dodging the people of Iowa.”

“It isn’t going to work,” Britt said.

The Greenfield campaign has not responded to Gazette questions for this article.

The poll of 800 likely Iowa voters was conducted between Aug. 30 and Sept. 5 by Fabrizio Ward and Hart Research by landline and cellphones.

The full results of the poll will be released by AARP Sept. 15.

In a poll for AARP Iowa in July, Ernst’s approval rating among older voters was 11 point underwater — 42 percent to 53 percent. Trump’s numbers were similar — 45 percent approval to 52 percent disapproval.

Republican Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds had a 56 percent approval rating to 38 percent disapproval, and Sen. Chuck Grassley’ rating was 54 percent approval and 41 percent disapproval.

Comments: (319) 398-8375; james.lynch@thegazette.com