A brief caucus sensation, Deez Nuts moves on

Brady Olson had his 15 minutes of fame. Now he’s happy being “just a face in the crowd.”

Few people knew his name, but thanks to the internet, Olson went viral for about three weeks when as an Iowa high school sophomore he entered the 2016 presidential race as “Deez Nuts.”

“It was half joke and half the others weren’t that good,” said Olson, adding the latter part doesn’t seem to have changed since he filed four years ago.

The New York Times described him as “a registered independent, a supporter of a balanced budget and the Iran nuclear deal — and a 15-year-old farm boy from Iowa.”

Olson, or Deez Nuts, has no plans to make another run in 2020.

“People don’t want to see a sequel,” he said on the first day of classes at the University of Iowa, where he’s studying finance.

“It was pretty cool while it was happening,” he said. “But, really, I don’t remember that much.”

He recalls that his parents, Mark and Teresa, corn and bean farmers near Wallingford in Northern Iowa, didn’t believe he had filed as a presidential candidate with the Federal Elections Commission.

“But then they started getting calls,” he said.

According to the Deez Nuts for President website, the candidate wanted to deport illegal immigrants except for minors, cut the president’s salary in half until the federal budget was balanced, cut subsidies to oil companies and offer corporate tax incentives to create jobs “IN America TO Americans FOR Americans.”

The high point of the campaign may have been when in head-to-head matchups with Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton, Deez Nuts drew 8 percent in Minnesota and 7 percent in Iowa in a Public Policy Polling poll.

Today, Olson follows politics from a distance. He has no desire to get involved, especially as a candidate or otherwise.

“I don’t foresee ever running again,” he said.

