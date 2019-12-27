Government

9 people suspected of voting twice in 2018 in Iowa

Names have been referred to county attorneys

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate (left) and Matt Masterson, senior cybersecurity adviser for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, talk at a May 2018 news conference in Cedar Rapids about election security. Pate's office said Friday the names of nine voters suspected of voting twice in 2018 elections have been referred to county attorneys.
DES MOINES — Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate announced Friday that he has referred nine voters to county attorneys for voting twice in the 2018 general election.

The targets of Pate’s allegations — including one in Johnson County — are suspected of voting in Iowa after casting a ballot for the 2018 general election in another state, according to Pate’s office.

An additional 27 instances were found of voters casting ballots in Iowa first, then in another state during the same election, the office said.

Four of the nine cases where the suspected second vote was cast in Iowa were in Polk County.

One incident each is suspected in Johnson, Mitchell, Sioux, Story and Warren counties, according to the secretary of state, who also serves as Iowa’s commissioner of elections.

Johnson County Auditor Travis Weipert and Johnson County Attorney Janet Lyness said Friday they had just received the information on the alleged voting violation and would not have a chance to review it before next week.

The 27 other instances of suspected double voting have been shared with the elections commissioner or board of elections in those states, Pate’s office said.

The suspected double voting was discovered via Iowa’s partnership with other states in the Electronic Registration Information Center, or ERIC. The coalition shares voting data in order to improve the accuracy of voter rolls and to enhance voter confidence, according to Pate’s office.

“One fraudulent vote is too many. It nullifies a legally cast vote,” Pate said in a statement. “Iowans take the integrity of our elections very seriously, and we will not stand for people trying to cheat the system.”

