34 new cases of coronavirus in Iowa confirmed Thursday

Thirty-four new cases of the novel coronavirus in Iowa were confirmed Thursday by the state.

That brings Iowa’s total to 179 confirmed cases in 37 counties. Just one coronavirus-death has been reported thus far

Thirty-one individuals are hospitalized due to the virus, according to state public health department data. Another 15 hospitalizations were discharged and are recovering.

Gov. Kim Reynolds will conduct her daily news briefing on the state’s response at 2:30 p.m. from the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston.

Here are the counties where the latest 34 cases were confirmed, and the individual’s age range:

• Appanoose County, 1 elderly adult (81+)

• Black Hawk County, 1 middle-age adult (18-40 years)

• Cedar County, 1 middle-age (18-40 years), 1 older (61-80 years), 1 elderly (81+)

• Clayton County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

• Des Moines County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

• Jasper County, 1 elderly (81+)

• Johnson County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 4 middle-aged adults (41-60 years), 1 older (61-80 years)

• Linn County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 3 middle-aged adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Mahaska County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Monona County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Page County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

• Polk County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 2 middle-aged (41-60 years), 1 older (61-80 years)

• Pottawattamie County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

• Scott County, 1 elderly, 3 middle-aged (41-60 years

• Sioux County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Washington County, 2 older adults (61-80 years)