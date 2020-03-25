21 new coronavirus cases in Iowa, with 2 in Benton County

DES MOINES — Officials with the Iowa Department of Public Health report today that 21 additional positive cases of Iowans with COVID-19 have been confirmed, bringing the statewide total of 145 positive cases since the viral outbreak began earlier this month.

There have been a total of 2,578 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.

At least one Iowan has died as a result of the coronavirus — a Dubuque County resident between the age of 61 and 80 passed away Tuesday. No additional information about the individual will be provided.

According to state health officials, the locations and age ranges of the 21 individuals added to today’s list of positive cases include:

Allamakee County, one middle-aged adults (41-60 years)

Benton County, two middle-aged adults (41-60 years)

Hancock County, one middle-aged adults (41-60 years)

Johnson County, four adults (18-40 years), one middle-aged adult (41-60 years), one older adult (61-80 years)

Linn County, one middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

Muscatine County, one adult (18-40 years)

Polk County, three older adults (61-80 years)

Poweshiek County, two older adults (61-80 years)

Scott County, two middle-aged (41-60 years)

Washington County, two adults (18-40 years)

A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID19 in Iowa is provided by IDPH and can be found at https://idph.iowa.gov/Emerging-Health-Issues/Novel-Coronavirus.

In addition, a public hotline has been established for Iowans with questions about COVID-19. The line is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. The state of Iowa has started sharing the number of negative tests conducted at outside labs, and is providing additional information on the conditions of those infected with COVID-19.

Gov. Reynolds will hold a news conference today at 2:30 p.m. The news conference will be livestreamed and posted in full on Gov. Reynolds’ Facebook Page and be viewable on thegazette.com.

