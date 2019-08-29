Government

Democrat Steve Bullock scores more Iowa endorsements

State legislator among those backing Montana governor for president

Democratic presidential candidate Steve Bullock speaks in June at the Iowa Democratic Party’s annual Hall of Fame celebration at the DoubleTree in Cedar Rapids. The Montana governor unveiled four more Iowa endorsements Thursday, including one from Rep. Bruce Bearinger, D-Oelwein. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
CEDAR RAPIDS — Montana Gov. Steve Bullock has announced endorsements from four Iowans, including state Rep. Bruce Bearinger, D-Oelwein.

The endorsements come ahead of Bullock’s “State House to the White House” Town Hall Tour that will take him to Iowa counties that went from Democratic President Barack Obama to Republican Donald Trump in 2016, with a focus on electing Democrats up and down the ticket in 2020.

Fayette County, which is part of Bearinger’s district, flipped by 31 percentage points in going from Obama to Trump.

The others endorsing Bullock are Webster County Supervisor Mark Campbell, Jasper County activist Laura Engle and Madison County crop and livestock farmer Dan Ryner.

With more than 150 days until the Iowa caucuses, Bullock is campaigning on the idea that he is the candidate who can beat Trump and ensure that Iowa’s concerns are met with action in Washington. Bullock, who won reelection in 2016 even as Trump carried Montana, now has the endorsement of 12 prominent Iowa Democrats — including Attorney General Tom Miller and Democratic National Committee member Jan Bauer.

In endorsing Bullock, Bearinger, a former high school teacher and Buchanan County Iowa State Extension education director, said he’s the “voice we need fighting for rural Iowa.”

“As the governor of a rural state who lives in the same small town where he grew up, Steve understands the unique hardships we face — in our schools, hospitals and farms,” Bearinger said. “Working with a legislature more Republican than our own, he’s proven he can bring those priorities across the finish line.”

