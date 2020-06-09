News

Watch: George Floyd's funeral live stream at 11 a.m.

Pallbearers bring the coffin into The Fountain of Praise church in Houston for the funeral for George Floyd on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis Police officers on May 25. (Godofredo A. Vasquez/Houston Chronicle via AP, Pool)

The funeral of George Floyd is taking place today in Houston at 11 a.m.

The private service is being live-streamed from Fountain of Praise Church in Houston, where Floyd was raised. You can watch it above.

Floyd, 46, died while in police custody in Minneapolis. A police officer pressed his knee against the back of Floyd's neck as he was pressed against the ground, leaving Floyd unable to breathe. The now-former officer is charged with murder.

Floyd's death has sparked protests nationwide, with thousands rallying against racism, police brutality and calling for police reform.

