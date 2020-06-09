Watch: George Floyd's funeral live stream at 11 a.m.

The funeral of George Floyd is taking place today in Houston at 11 a.m.

The private service is being live-streamed from Fountain of Praise Church in Houston, where Floyd was raised. You can watch it above.

Floyd, 46, died while in police custody in Minneapolis. A police officer pressed his knee against the back of Floyd's neck as he was pressed against the ground, leaving Floyd unable to breathe. The now-former officer is charged with murder.

Floyd's death has sparked protests nationwide, with thousands rallying against racism, police brutality and calling for police reform.