Former Wesley Center director Rev. Anna Blaedel taking 'indefinite' leave of absence for being gay

DES MOINES — Rev. Anna Blaedel, director of the University of Iowa’s Wesley Center’s Table Tuesday, is taking an indefinite leave of absence from the United Methodist Church following the Iowa Conference’s “just resolution” after another member of the church made a complaint against the director for being “a self-avowed, practicing homosexual.”

The just resolution, which was released by the Iowa Conference Wednesday, allows Blaedel to request a voluntary personal leave of absence until they — the pronoun Blaedel prefers — requests to come off leave. The agreement was made Nov. 12.

Blaedel will continue as director of Table Tuesday, working 10 to 15 hours a week. They — the pronoun Blaedel prefers — will otherwise not be compensated during their leave of absence,

Blaedel’s lawyer Rev. Tyler Schaller. Schaller said there was some discussion about how church members can offer Blaedel “material support going forward.”

Blaedel will get to keep her credentials, which is “significant,” Schaller said.

In a statement, Blaedel said she did not want to be forced to leave or give up her clergy credentials.

“Today, we are naming together the truth that it is not currently possible for me to continue my ministry in the context of the Iowa Annual Conference, nor the (United Methodist Church),” Blaedel said in a statement. “I had hoped for a different conclusion to the story ... I am no longer willing to subject my body and soul and life to this particular violence.”

Blaedel was not available for further comment.

Schaller said Blaedel is considering what “livable ministry” looks like for them, but it does not seem possible within the Iowa Conference or the United Methodist Church.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

The Committee on Investigation of the Iowa Conference charged Blaedel on May 20, 2019, for “being a self-avowed practicing homosexual in violation of Paragraphs 2702.1b and 304.3 of the Book of Discipline,” the law and doctrine of the United Methodist Church.

This is the third complaint against Blaedel in three years.

The most recent charge was from a complaint against Blaedel from John Lomperis, of Chicago, Ill., on March 22, 2018.

The just resolution avoided a church trial, which could have cost the Iowa Conference $100,000. The Book of Discipline says trial should be a last resort.

In September, Blaedel told The Gazette they hoped to avoid trial, would like financial compensation for their full-time job as director of the Wesley Center, and a public acknowledgment from the Iowa Conference of the harm these compaliints have caused.

“We want a commitment to no further complaints or trials against me or any of our LGBTQIA” — lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex and asexual or allied — “kin for being clergy or for officiating at weddings,” Blaedel said.

Rev. Tyler Schwaller, Blaedel’s legal counsel, said he has agreed to represent them through all three complaints “because this is queer kinship.”

“I will never for a moment doubt Anna’s call, their gifts, and their extraordinary capacity to enflesh good news for a world in deep need of mercy, healing and transformative justice,” he said in a statement.

Schwaller said the term “self-avowed practicing homosexual,” is an “absurd term designed for no other repurpose than to mark some as punishable and expendable.”

In February, the United Methodist Church delegates voted to strengthen a ban on LGBTQ clergy and same-sex marriage. The decision included representatives from United Methodist Church’s churches around the world.

Bishop Laurie Haller, of the Iowa Conference, in a statement, apologized to Blaedel for the hurt they have experienced as an LGBTQ person.

“The United Methodist Church is broken because we are still not able to honor our differences around human sexuality,” Haller said. “I believe our brothers and sisters in the Central Conferences have a better understanding of what is happening in the United States and why it is important to make adjustments in our policy so that our worldwide denomination can reach out together to more people with the good news of Jesus Christ in a way that transcends all boundaries.”

Comments: (319) 368-8664; grace.king@thegazette.com