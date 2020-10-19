Gazette staff

Winter still is two months away on the calendar but its biggest calling card — snow — arrived Monday morning in Iowa in a hurry.

Within just a few hours, the National Weather Service took reports of 9 inches in Polk City near Des Moines and 5 inches in northeast Cedar Rapids — among the highest snowfall amounts reported in the state. A little farther south, the reported snowfall was less — like 2 inches in North Liberty.

According to the weather service, the snowfall was most intense along the Highway 30 and Interstate 80 corridors in Eastern Iowa.

How long will the white cover stick around? Probably not very. The forecast calls for chances of rain and increasingly warmer temperatures through Thursday — where the forecast predicts a short-lived high in the 70s.

Winter does not arrive — at least not on the calendar — until Dec. 21.