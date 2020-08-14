IOWA DERECHO 2020

Xavier schools delaying start date after derecho storm

Students leave Xavier High School after collecting belongings at the school in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday, March 18, 2020
Students leave Xavier High School after collecting belongings at the school in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)
CEDAR RAPIDS — Xavier Catholic Schools is delaying the first day of school because of widespread power outages and internet access following the derecho storm Monday.

Xavior Catholic Schools are planning to postpone the start date from Aug. 24 to either Aug. 31 or Sept. 8. The schools will make a decision on or before Aug. 24.

The school facilities have sustained some damage from the storm, officials said in an email sent to families Friday. The main problem facing the schools is power and internet access.

A delayed start date will ensure health and safety measures to protect against COVID-19 can be implemented before the first day of school.

It also gives time for teachers to prepare and engage in professional development before the start of the school year and for the schools HVAC, building security and food service equipment to be tested.

Childcare services are currently closed at all Xavier Catholic Schools. Xavior Catholic Schools is asking for volunteers to help clean up school property. Days, times and locations for volunteers can be found online here.

Xavior Catholic Schools includes All Saints Elementary, St. Jude Elementary, LaSalle Middle School, St. Joseph School, St. Matthew Elementary, St. Pius X Elementary, Regis Middle School and Xavier High School.

