CORONAVIRUS

Xavier Catholic students will return to classrooms for pre-K through 8th grade

High School students attending hybrid of in-person and virtual learning

Students leave Xavier High School after collecting belongings at the school in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday, March 18, 2020
Students leave Xavier High School after collecting belongings at the school in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. The district is on spring break this week and allowed students to collect supplies for the period of school closures due to coronavirus. To adhere to social distancing guidelines, limited numbers of students entered at one time over a period of two hours. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

02:27PM | Fri, July 31, 2020

Xavier Catholic students will return to classrooms for pre-K through 8 ...

02:09PM | Fri, July 31, 2020

Cedar Rapids schools have finalized plans for returning. Here's what y ...

01:07PM | Fri, July 31, 2020

Iowa confirms 11 more coronavirus-related deaths, 8 in Polk County

12:30PM | Fri, July 31, 2020

Linn Supervisors and Board of Health to discuss mask mandate proclamat ...
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles

CEDAR RAPIDS — Students in prekindergarten through eighth grade at Xavier Catholic Schools of Cedar Rapids and Marion will return to on-site learning, and high school students will attend a hybrid of on-site and online learning this fall.

Families with students in any grade will have the option to choose a fully online learning model for the 2020-2021 academic year.

Face masks are required for all students and staff members during in-person learning.

Survey responses from teachers and parents

In surveys conducted by the Xavior Catholic Schools in July, over half of teachers and parents responded they were comfortable returning to a version of in-person learning.

Almost 69 percent of Xavier teachers responded that they were comfortable returning to school in a hybrid model.

About 32 percent of teachers responded they were comfortable returning to a fully on-site model, and 46 percent said they were not comfortable with a fully on-site model.

In a parent survey, 65 percent responded they were comfortable sending students back to school in August, and 62 percent said fully in-person learning was the preferred learning model to start the school year.

Only 8 percent of parents responded online was their preferred return to learn model.

Return to learn plans

Prekindergarten to eighth grade students at Xavier Catholic Schools will return to learn in-person to help students learn who are not yet fully independent learners and need hands-on support, according to a news release from Xavier Catholic Schools Friday.

The hybrid return to learn model for Xavier High School gives students the opportunity to attend class in person every day for half the school day and reduces the number of people in the building at one time.

At Xavier High School, students will be divided into two cohort groups, Navy and Silver, which will rotate between being on site for morning or afternoon classes. Cohort members will be released to families next week.

All students are expected to participate in a full day of classes divided between in-person and online.

Cohort schedules will alternate mornings and afternoons on-site classes every two days.

A student in the Navy cohort will attend on-site classes two consecutive school days in the morning (one A Day and one B Day) and then attend on-site classes two consecutive school days in the afternoon (one A Day and one B Day). Over that same period, a student in the Silver cohort will attend on-site classes in the afternoon the first two days and in the morning the second two days.

This rotation of schedules was determined as a result of feedback by Xavier students and in coordination with teachers. This allows students to be in class with each of their teachers every week, according to the return to learn plan.

Xavior Catholic Schools includes All Saints Elementary, Holy Family School System, St. Joseph’s School, St. Matthew’s Elementary, St. Pius X Elementary, Regis Middle School and Xavier High School.

Comments: (319) 398-8411; grace.king@thegazette.com

Covid19
More Coverage
Coronavirus FAQ
Iowa Map
Business Resources
Resident Resources
Help Us Report
Donate
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

02:27PM | Fri, July 31, 2020

Xavier Catholic students will return to classrooms for pre-K through 8 ...

02:09PM | Fri, July 31, 2020

Cedar Rapids schools have finalized plans for returning. Here's what y ...

01:07PM | Fri, July 31, 2020

Iowa confirms 11 more coronavirus-related deaths, 8 in Polk County
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
GRACEK

The Gazette

All articles by Grace

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate

MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...

Cedar Rapids schools have finalized plans for returning. Here's what you need to know

Iowa confirms 11 more coronavirus-related deaths, 8 in Polk County

Linn Supervisors and Board of Health to discuss mask mandate proclamation at joint meeting Wednesday

Gov. Kim Reynolds defends lack of face mask mandate

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Iowa stymies public information requests during pandemic

50 years ago on an Iowa farm, the Wadena Rock Festival drew hippies and Little Richard

Rural Iowa's lack of affordable housing creates barrier for new business

Collins Aerospace lays off undisclosed number of employees

Local theaters prepare to act on their Black Lives Matter vows

Trending

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate