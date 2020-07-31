Xavier Catholic students will return to classrooms for pre-K through 8th grade

CEDAR RAPIDS — Students in prekindergarten through eighth grade at Xavier Catholic Schools of Cedar Rapids and Marion will return to on-site learning, and high school students will attend a hybrid of on-site and online learning this fall.

Families with students in any grade will have the option to choose a fully online learning model for the 2020-2021 academic year.

Face masks are required for all students and staff members during in-person learning.

Survey responses from teachers and parents

In surveys conducted by the Xavior Catholic Schools in July, over half of teachers and parents responded they were comfortable returning to a version of in-person learning.

Almost 69 percent of Xavier teachers responded that they were comfortable returning to school in a hybrid model.

About 32 percent of teachers responded they were comfortable returning to a fully on-site model, and 46 percent said they were not comfortable with a fully on-site model.

In a parent survey, 65 percent responded they were comfortable sending students back to school in August, and 62 percent said fully in-person learning was the preferred learning model to start the school year.

Only 8 percent of parents responded online was their preferred return to learn model.

Return to learn plans

Prekindergarten to eighth grade students at Xavier Catholic Schools will return to learn in-person to help students learn who are not yet fully independent learners and need hands-on support, according to a news release from Xavier Catholic Schools Friday.

The hybrid return to learn model for Xavier High School gives students the opportunity to attend class in person every day for half the school day and reduces the number of people in the building at one time.

At Xavier High School, students will be divided into two cohort groups, Navy and Silver, which will rotate between being on site for morning or afternoon classes. Cohort members will be released to families next week.

All students are expected to participate in a full day of classes divided between in-person and online.

Cohort schedules will alternate mornings and afternoons on-site classes every two days.

A student in the Navy cohort will attend on-site classes two consecutive school days in the morning (one A Day and one B Day) and then attend on-site classes two consecutive school days in the afternoon (one A Day and one B Day). Over that same period, a student in the Silver cohort will attend on-site classes in the afternoon the first two days and in the morning the second two days.

This rotation of schedules was determined as a result of feedback by Xavier students and in coordination with teachers. This allows students to be in class with each of their teachers every week, according to the return to learn plan.

Xavior Catholic Schools includes All Saints Elementary, Holy Family School System, St. Joseph’s School, St. Matthew’s Elementary, St. Pius X Elementary, Regis Middle School and Xavier High School.

